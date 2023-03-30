FAU Alumni Association to Host Final Four Watch Parties Across the Country

The Final Four is one of the most exciting times of the year for college basketball fans across the United States. This year, graduates of Florida Atlantic University are planning to celebrate the occasion by hosting watch parties in various locations across the country.

The Florida Atlantic University Alumni Association has announced that they will be hosting watch parties in multiple locations throughout Florida, as well as in other states such as Washington, D.C., Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Texas, and Wisconsin. The watch parties will take place on Saturday, with events starting at 5:30 p.m. at each location, and the game between the Owls and San Diego State scheduled to tipoff at 6:09 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In Palm Beach County, the watch parties will be held at various locations including Biergarten, Irishmen, Hooters, Yard House, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Miller’s Ale House, Tin Roof, and Bru’s Room Sports Grill. Other cities hosting the watch parties include Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Vero Beach, Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Fort Myers, and Tampa.

For those outside of Florida, there are also various out-of-state host locations such as Lou’s City Bar in Washington, D.C., Woodie’s Flat Chicago in Illinois, Brewstirs Beechwold Tavern in Ohio, Mickey’s Bar & Grill in New Jersey, Harlem Tavern in New York, The Break Bar in Utah, BoomerJacks Grill and Bar in Texas, and Camp Bar Third Ward in Wisconsin.

The watch parties are a great way for fans of Florida Atlantic University and college basketball in general to come together and enjoy the excitement of the Final Four. With multiple locations throughout the country, alumni and fans alike can come together to cheer on their team and show their school spirit.

In addition to the watch parties, fans can also watch the game live on television or online. The Final Four is one of the biggest events in college basketball and is sure to be a thrilling and exciting experience for all who are involved.