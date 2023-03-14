David Nail Coming to Boca Raton!
on March 29 & 30 to play at The Funky Biscuit
Boca Raton, FL – Hailing from Kennett, Missouri, David Nail is well-respected up and down Music Row. Some might even call him a “tour de force” as his songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. The GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter’s early releases, I’m About To Come Alive, The Sound Of A Million Dreams, I’m A Fire and Fighter, ignited his reputation as an innovator and creative risk-taker yet left Nail feeling restless. This led to the departure of the only record company home he’d ever known, MCA Nashville, where he’d formed friendships that endure even now. Through dealing with his own journey of mental illness and the feeling of needing to “rebel against what people expect you to be,” Nail began making his most “organic” work to date, David Nail & The Well Ravens, with Jason Hall and Andrew Petroff. That project liberated Nail and propelled him into his next adventure. Writing solo for the next few months led to his debut solo independent EP Oh, Mother, a reflective piece of work. Of the title track, Rolling Stone noted that “the song creeps in like a sunrise — quiet, restrained cello and keys are the only underpinning for Nail’s powerful vocals at first. But then it slowly builds to something more massive and majestic.” That release was followed by Bootheel 2020 and Bootheel 2021, projects dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s hometown in the “bootheel” of Missouri. Nail plans on releasing more music, leaving behind any self-imposed restrictions. In Nail’s own words, “My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can.” Find more at www.davidnail.com.
David Nail
- New music coming in 2023!
- Latest single “Wherever You Are Tonight” out now!
- “He always draws me in with every note he sings. This master communicator aches with authenticity on this beautifully melodic track. Shut your eyes and get lost in his performance.” – Robert Oermann, MusicRow
- Spent Fall ‘22 on the Story To Tell Tour with special guest, Tyler Braden
- “Sunset Carousel” previous single
- “Nail has a flamethrower of a voice, but he opts for a nicely subdued rendering that puts this tale of a short-lived summer love at the forefront.” – Billboard
- Bootheel 2021
- Released in Nov. 2021, this collection of songs is a continuation of his previously released Bootheel 2020 which is named after the Bootheel region of Missouri where his hometown is located and so near and dear to his heart.
- GRAMMY-nominated with multiple ACM nominations
- Multi-platinum recording artist with 2 No. 1 singles, “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got” along with other acclaimed hits including “Red Light,” “Kiss You Tonight,” “Night’s on Fire” and more
- Has released four critically-acclaimed albums, Fighter (2016), I’m A Fire (2014), The Sound of A Million Dreams (2011) and I’m About to Come Alive (2009)
- Three charted in Top 10 on the Billboard Charts
- Over 1 Billion streams on Pandora
- Bootheel 2020 EP – Listen Here
- Written and produced by Nail
- “The arrangement dances around his voice like rays of sunshine, managing to be both wistful and hopeful, and Nail dishes up one of his best vocal performances to-date.” – American Songwriter
- David Nail & The Well Ravens (with Andrew Petroff and Jason Hall) released their debut album Only This And Nothing More in September 2018
- Collaborations include Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Lori McKenna, Vince Gill, Bear and Bo Rinehart, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, Sarah Buxton, Will Hoge
- Signed to MCA Record Nashville in April 2007, parted ways with MCA Nashville in 2017
- Hails from Kennett, Missouri (Southeast)
- Married (Catherine) with twins (Lawson and Lillian) and one year old daughter (Ellie)
- Attended Arkansas State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha
- Sang “God Bless America” during Game 7 of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2011 World Series game versus the Texas Rangers