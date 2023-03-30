Broken Sound Club Introduces the Community to their Newly Renovated Clubhouse

Following a multi-million dollar transformation, Broken Sound Club reopens its luxurious clubhouse to members and guests.

BOCA RATON – March 27, 2023 – After undergoing a $40 million renovation, Broken Sound Club is thrilled to unveil the refreshed Clubhouse at Broken Sound Club. Club members and their families prepare to immerse themselves in the many exclusive nuances the renovated space has to offer.

The impressively appointed, 130,000-square-foot main clubhouse boasts choices of indoor and outdoor dining, a two-acre poolscape and bistro, two club golf courses, 23 Har-Tru tennis courts, 4 pickleball courts and a lifestyle-centric signature retail shop. The renovated space welcomes an additional 30,000 square feet housing the expanded men’s and ladies card rooms and elevated entry design to enhance members’ experience from the moment they arrive on the grounds.

Among the myriad of lavish amenities, the Clubhouse at Broken Sound Club offers members an exclusive dining landscape curated by Michelin Star Chef Bogdan Danila who serves as the club’s Culinary Director. Danila proudly introduces two new dining outlets: CIRQ Grille and Bar, an American inspired Brasserie with an upscale casual feel and Zest, a unique dining experience that fuses traditional old Florida and Japanese Izakaya style cuisine utilizing only the freshest ingredients to satisfy the gourmet palate. Each dish is carefully crafted using locally sourced ingredients from Broken Sound’s very own Chef’s Garden, including fresh honey harvested from the club’s on-site apiary.

Inspired by the club’s ongoing objective to place innovation at the forefront, the clubhouse revamp aims to delight members with a top tier recreational destination right in their backyard. Gently moving away from the Mediterranean design features of the past, the clubhouse redesign enabled a transition to an upscale coastal modern aesthetic in the architecture of the club, continuing to evolve Boca Raton’s landscape. The refreshed clubhouse continues to push the boundaries of contemporary design by applying a curated blend of warm natural materials with more polished high tech materials to create an eclectic fusion of textures. At the helm of the design project for the new and improved Clubhouse at Broken Sound Club is South Florida’s renowned Peacock and Lewis, whose team has spearheaded projects for Bay Harbour Yacht Club and The Country Club of Florida. The beautifully curated luxe interiors were brought to life by Migena Gace at M Design, previously the Director of Interior Design at Peacock and Lewis.

“The entire Broken Sound Club team is thrilled to welcome back our members and their guests to immerse themselves in the expansive offerings of the renovated Clubhouse,” says Greg Devino, General Manager and Chief Operations Officer of Broken Sound Club. “The thoughtfulness and detail that went into the redesign and renovation of the Clubhouse enhances and elevates the Broken Sound Club member’s experience.”

About Broken Sound Club

Welcome to Broken Sound Club, the 5-Star Platinum Club located in Boca Raton that offers the ultimate blend of warmth, elegance, and genuine hospitality. As our esteemed member, you’ll be treated like family and surrounded by 28 beautifully landscaped residential villages, each with its own unique character. You’ll have access to award-winning golf courses, indoor and outdoor dining options, and a luxurious 38,000-square-foot spa and fitness center. Our resort-style poolscape, complete with bistro, is the perfect place to unwind after a day of activities. And with 23 Har-Tru tennis courts and 4 asphalt C-layer plex cushion pickleball courts, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to stay active and social. Join us today and experience the Broken Sound Club difference.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Gonzalez

Director of Marketing

Broken Sound Club

jgonzalez@brokensoundclub.org

T: 561.826.6449