Boca’s Multi Image Group co-founder and Local benefactor James Sclafani dies at age 92

By: Dale King

James Sclafani, 92, also known as “Big Jim,” a loving husband, father and longtime Boca Raton entrepreneur, died Feb. 24, 2023 – with his loving wife of 73 years at his side.

He was the father of three children who loved him dearly. They, his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way, are his defining achievements. He loved documenting their triumphs through photography and 8mm home movies and cartooning original cards for special occasions.

A Florida resident for more than 50 years, he was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of James and Dagny Sclafani. His father was born in Brooklyn and his mother came to America from Norway when she was nine.

James graduated from Walden High School in Walden, N.Y. in 1950, where he met the love of his life, Arlene J. Sclafani, at a local dance in Newburgh, N.Y. He was 20; she was 17.

He went on to Alfred University, was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, and graduated in 1954 with a Business Degree.

He and Arlene married in July of 1954 and moved to North Carolina, where Jim entered the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune as a first lieutenant. They quickly started their family with the arrival of their two sons, James Victor (JV) Sclafani and Robert Sclafani, just ten months later. In 1965, they welcomed their daughter Regina Sclafani.



After serving in the Marines, Jim returned to Walden, N.Y. and started Sclafani Foods, the first of his family businesses, producing spaghetti sauce and later expanding into frozen pizzas.



In 1972, Sclafani Foods succumbed to the economic conditions of the early ‘70s. The family moved to Florida where Jim found work with Entenmann’s – driving a pastry truck in Miami and creating stately in-store displays.

He photographed and cartooned his work, an effort that drew the attention and praise of Entenmann founders Robert and William Entenmann. They soon learned that the driver, “Big Jim” was responsible for the work and, accordingly, promoted him to begin Entenmann’s Information Center to promote the product using new audio-visual technologies.

Big Jim accepted the position under one strict condition: “Also hire my wife, as she is the brains of the operation.” Of course, they said yes.



Jim and Arlene successfully aided Entenmann’s expansion into new markets across the country. Then, in 1979, the three brothers called Jim in the office to notify him of “good and bad news.” The bad news: they needed to let them go. The good news: given the tenacity and talent of both Jim and Arlene, the brothers wanted to provide seed capital for them to start a business of their own. Shortly thereafter, MIG was born.



Jim, Arlene, and their son Robert founded Multi Image Group (MIG), a corporate communications company, at their home in Wilton Manors in August 1979. A few months later, their son JV joined the team, followed by their daughter Regina in 1987, establishing Jim’s second family business.



MIG outgrew the Wilton Manors house by 1982, then briefly moved to Fort Lauderdale and eventually to Boca Raton in 1987, where the company currently does business in a 100,000 square foot facility with more than 150 employees.

Jim has always been thankful for the incredibly talented people he’s worked alongside and is forever grateful to know that Multi Image Group will carry on his legacy for many years to come.

Jim enjoyed vacationing, and also reveled in giving back to his newly adopted community of Boca Raton. He participated in Rotary Clubs of New York and Boca Raton for more than five decades, volunteered for the Delray Beach Marine Patrol, and tailgated at Miami Dolphins Football Games with his enormous helium-filled blue balloon to ensure everyone knew where he was set-up.



Survivors include his wife, Arlene Sclafani; his children, James Sclafani (Tina), Robert Sclafani (Alicia), and Regina O’Neil (Hugh); his grandchildren, Victor Sclafani (Sheri), Daniel Sclafani (Barbara), Alexander Sclafani (Elizabeth), Sophia Duffy (Jimmy), Julia Hillock (Joshua), Monica Ballerano (Chris), Adrienne O’Neil, Huey O’Neil, and Gabrielle O’Neil; and his great-grandchildren, Stella Sclafani, Sebastian Sclafani, James Duffy, Liana Duffy, Jordan Hillock, Jackson Hillock, Celine Ballerano, and one more great-granddaughter expected in Summer 2023.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim will be remembered with a small private memorial service for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, voluntary donations are requested for his favorite organizations/charities, The Rotary Club of Boca Raton (P.O. Box 272651 Boca Raton, Fl. 33486), or the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org) or Pilots for Paws (https://www.pilotsnpaws.org).

