Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities Held Second Annual Cornhole For the Kids Tournament

First place winners, father & son duo, Hayden & Steve: Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities hosted the second Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament on March 4 at Hopportunities. The event raised $6,500, which is almost double from last year. Thirty teams with a total of sixty people played.

Prizes were awarded for first, second and third place teams. The event featured raffles, music, Rossanos Vintage Neapolitan Food Truck and live entertainment.

“It was a great day of cornhole! We were glad to be able to raise money for an important cause and help the kids,” Steven Murphy, one of the participants said.

Virgin Voyages donated a cruise for two for the event’s raffle for a Sea Terrace Cabin on (almost!) any of their voyages in 2023. The winner will choose from Mediterranean voyages like French Daze and Ibiza Nights sailing from Barcelona, Greek Island Glow sailing from Athens, or from Miami there are short get-aways to Virgin’s Beach Club at Bimini or deeper into the Southern Caribbean to islands like Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds of local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.