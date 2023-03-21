75th Anniversary of Israel Marks Urgency for Local Jewish Leaders to Educate Community on Political Developments & Changes in Middle East

B’nai Torah Congregation Rabbi David Steinhardt Leads Efforts with Notable Program of Speakers,

Including Rabbi Dr. Donniel Hartman, Dr. Yizhar Hess, and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, announced its speaker series featuring scholars and experts who will bring to light the current political and judicial upheaval in Israel. There will also be commentary on the question of the appropriate role of American Jews. B’nai Torah Congregation’s Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt has crafted the program’s agenda to help guide the local community and offer perspectives as Israel debates current policies while preparing to celebrate its 75th birthday in May.

“The political landscape in Israel is fraught with tension and is somewhat confusing,” said Rabbi Steinhardt. “Our community has a need for explanation and education regarding judiciary reform and changing policy by Israel’s new right wing government. We are opening up the conversation here at our synagogue by bringing noted experts to Boca Raton. Our concerns focus on the the democratic future of Israel, as well as the ramifications for all people in the holy land.”

Building on the well-received presentation last week by Hebrew University Law Professor Netta Barak Corren, the programs will continue with talks from the following:

Saturday, March 25, 2023: Rabbi Dr. Donniel Hartman, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, known for his innovative and inclusive values-based approach to Jewish life, learning and understanding. Dr. Hartman is a keen observer of the Jewsih people both in Israel and the diaspora. He is an accomplished sociologist and rabbinic thinker and author. In addition to the Institute he directs and the think tanks he leads, Dr. Hartman is the host of one of the most famous Jewish podcasts in North America. He will speak at services followed by a congregational Kiddush and inspiring discourse.

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 12:00pm: Dr. Yizhar Hess, a constitutional lawyer and Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, a leading organization which attempts to unite Jews worldwide in their support of the land of Israel and its people. Dr. Hess has spent years advocating for religious pluralism as the former Director of Masorti Judasim in Israel.

Saturday, May 6, 2023: Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, who was recently elected for his fifth consecutive five-year term as Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo. He is also a retired Air Force officer and a contemporary thinker. Mayor Huldai's important goal has been to maintain Tel Aviv-Yafo as a bastion of the cherished values of tolerance, acceptance, diversity and democracy. Mayor Huldai will speak during services followed by a congregational Kiddush and inspiring discourse.

For more information on B'nai Torah Congregation's 'Scholars in Residence' program and to secure your spot, please visit https://btcboca.org.

