Student worker Shary Raymundo earns EAB’s Return on Education scholarship

Shary Raymundo, class of 2024, navigates her day as a student worker for the Advising Center and a full-time student in Lynn University’s cybersecurity program. As one of the first students hired by Academic Advising, Raymundo wears many hats in her role, from greeting students entering the Advising Center to working behind the scenes to support Lynn’s academic advisors. Raymundo recently earned a $1,000 scholarship from the university thanks to a donation from education company EAB.

Lynn received national recognition for achievements in student success last year when EAB named Lynn the winner of its Student Success Collaborative—Return on Education Award. Honorees are chosen from the company’s list of colleges, universities and individuals that use Navigate, EAB’s student success management system. The award was accompanied by a $1,000 scholarship donation that was recently granted to Raymundo for her dedication to the Navigate platform—being the highest utilizer to date.

Senior Academic Advisor Katie Arriola oversees Raymundo directly and details her experience as a Lynn student worker.

“We are proud to have Shary on the advising team. She is beyond deserving of this scholarship,” said Arriola. “When it comes to her work ethic she consistently demonstrates dedication, loyalty and ambition … She’s a true go-getter.”

Navigate allows every student to access their class schedule, find activities on campus, schedule appointments, and receive important reminders about requirements and deadlines. Raymundo sends hundreds of messages to students and assists them with scheduling and accessing campus resources.

“I’m honored to even be in the running for this award. To be the recipient of this award makes me feel seen and appreciated for my efforts,” said Raymundo. “I’m currently on track to be the first college graduate in my family. The scholarship allows my family and I to breathe easier with tuition and other fees.”

Raymundo advises Lynn students to embrace the Navigate platform to take advantage of university services and to keep their academic life organized.