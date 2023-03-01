Robots, Built By High School Students, Do Fierce Battle at Competition

36 Teams to Compete for Awards, Qualification for Global FIRST® Robotics Championship

Boca Raton, FL – Student teams from local school districts, surrounding states and some international teams, will participate in the FIRST® Robotics Competition South Florida Regional for an opportunity to win regional recognition for design excellence, sportsmanship, teamwork, and more, and advance to the FIRST Championship competition. The public is encouraged to attend, catch the excitement of this intense competition, and cheer on their favorite teams. Admission is free.

WHAT: The 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition South Florida Regional features STEM students who will pit their self-built robots against each other. When the robots are injured, they’ll turn to Florida Power & Light Company’s “Robot Doctors” to repair damaged bots and provide mentorship for future STEM jobs.

VISUALS: Thousands of students representing 40+ high schools throughout Florida and abroad will test the robots that they built, head-to-head, bringing STEM concepts to life. FPL “Robot Urgent Care” welders and machinists will be on-site to assist teams in repairing students’ robots from any damage incurred during the competition.

WHEN: Friday, March 3rd 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Opening ceremonies and Sponsor keynotes

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Qualifying matches

WHERE: Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd. – West Palm Beach, FL 33401

WHY: The FIRST Robotics Competition is a program that challenges high school students – working with professional Mentors – to design and build a robot to compete in matches that measure the effectiveness of each robot, the power of collaboration, and the determination of students. Teams in the FIRST Robotics Competition South Florida Regional will vie for regional awards and a spot at the FIRST® Championship to be held April 19-22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. The competition is part of FIRST, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preparing young people for the future.

FPL’s involvement serves to help inspire and mentor students and allows the company to scope out new talent. Previous robotics competitors have been hired to work as engineers at the company.

ALSO: During the event, FPL will announce it will once again offer grants for Robotics teams – with a $20,000 college scholarship up for grabs.