Place of Hope Announces 17th Annual Lexus Hope Bash

Lexus becomes event title sponsor

Jupiter, FL – Place of Hope is proud to announce Lexus as the new title sponsor of the 17th annual Lexus Hope Bash. Lexus, a luxury automotive and lifestyle brand with a passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance, has partnered with Place of Hope for yet another year, but this time in the title sponsor role.

“We are proud to once again support Place of Hope’s work to provide safety, stability and hope for our community’s children and families,” said Sam Wintermyer, General Manager, Lexus Southern Area. “We take pride in contributing to their ongoing efforts to ensure everyone has access to a healthy and bright future.”

The Lexus Hope Bash is one of Palm Beach County’s most well-attended and premier fundraisers year after year, raising critical funds for local foster children, homeless youth, families in transition and human trafficking survivors.

“We are so grateful to have the support of a company like Lexus,” said Place of Hope’s Founding CEO Charles Bender. “It’s companies like Lexus that pour into our community and make Palm Beach County a better place and that help make our event in particular so special.”

Known to be one of the most exhilarating and eye-opening charitable evenings, the Lexus Hope Bash offers attendees a cocktail reception, silent auction and raffles, dinner and dancing, a live auction and more!

For the third year, the Lexus Hope Bash Palm Beach will be at Trump National in Jupiter chaired by Heather Atkins, Tara Dillon, Erin Elmore and Morgan McGrath Ross.

Place of Hope is South Florida’s largest family and child organization, serving more than 8,000 people annually and providing programs and services to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness and human trafficking. For the fourth year, Place of Hope ranked as the number one children’s charity on the prestigious and respected Charity Navigator website.

For more information about Hope Bash please email JamieB@PlaceofHope.com or visit https://www.placeofhope.com/hopebash/

To learn about more ways Lexus is giving back to the community, visit the Lexus Newsroom.

Lexus Disclaimer: Fundraiser attendees should not operate a motor vehicle while impaired.

About Place of Hope:

“Place of Hope is a faith-based, state-licensed children and families organization focused on providing programs and services to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness and human trafficking. Since opening its doors in 2001 Place of Hope has helped more than 30,000 foster children, homeless youth, single moms with children, families in transition and human trafficking survivors. It is one of the largest, most diverse, residential organizations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Place of Hope is rated the number one charity in its category in America by Charity Navigator with a charity score of 100 and a 4-star rating.”

About Lexus:

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers. https://www.lexus.com/