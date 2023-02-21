PBSC launches its first Artist in Residence program

From left: PBSC President Ava L. Parker, Helen Salzberg and Shirley and Bob Koo

Palm Beach State College is launching its first Artist in Residence program under a Visiting Artists Fellowship made possible by the Helen M. Salzberg family and (Bob) Koo Family Art Collaborative Mentorship program.

The Fellowship supports contemporary visual artists in Palm Beach County and works collaboratively with PBSC’s Studio Art Program.

The first visiting artist is Gabino Castelan, an award-winning visual and media artist based in Boca Raton. He will be working with the cohort of students: Claire Sinsely, Carolina Robinson and Marcella Palacios.

From left: Gabino Castelan, Marcella Palacios, Carolina Robinson, Claire Sinsley and Professor Jacques de Beaufort

Professor Jacques De Beaufort is facilitating the initiative, which will provide exhibitions, workshops and mentorships in arts and humanities education and career pathways.

A luncheon was hosted Feb. 8 to introduce this important initiative in tandem with Helen Salzberg’s 100th birthday.