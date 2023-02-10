Boca Beat, 02/10/2023
- Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District Commissioners dedicated the opening portion of Monday’s public meeting to honoring a local coaching legend who’s finally receiving national attention. In front of a meeting room packed with her friends and family, commissioners presented coach Lin Hurley with a formal proclamation honoring her service to Boca Raton.
- Shary Raymundo, class of 2024, navigates her day as a student worker for the Advising Center and a full-time student in Lynn University’s cybersecurity program. As one of the first students hired by Academic Advising, Raymundo wears many hats in her role, from greeting students entering the Advising Center to working behind the scenes to support Lynn’s academic advisors. Raymundo recently earned a $1,000 scholarship from the university thanks to a donation from education company EAB.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities are partnering to host the second Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, February 25 beginning at 1 p.m. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Cost per team is $65.00, and proceeds will benefit ACCF. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place teams. There will also be raffles, music, food and drink. There will be a pizza food truck and live entertainment after the tournament concludes.
- Visiting ethicist Dr. Rebecca DeYoung invited a PBA audience Monday evening to join a conversation experiment she has seen open up deeper levels of friendship “and a better way of doing relationships.” Her presentation, one of three she gave in the Provost’s Distinguished Scholar Lecture Series, examined vainglory, “a largely forgotten character problem” that actually might be our most familiar vice, she said. DeYoung, Calvin University professor and author, began her explanation of vainglory with Jesus’ words: “Be careful not to let your righteousness be seen by men.”
- June Alice Casey’s life “affirmed the wisdom of what a faith walk and education combined could do,” said former PBA professor Dr. Lisa Stubbs. Casey came to Palm Beach Atlantic at age 74 to obtain her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. In 2012, she graduated at 76, perhaps becoming PBA’s oldest graduate. She passed away Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 86 at Princeton Medical Center in New Jersey.
- Peer influence is pervasive during childhood and adolescence. Conformity can foster similarity, which makes it easier to get along and reduces the risk that disagreements over dissimilarities will rupture a friendship. Seen in this light, conformity is an effective strategy for appeasing friends and maintaining the potentially hard to replace benefits the friendship provides.
- More than 250 people attended Hanley Foundation’s 18th Annual Palm Beach Dinner on January 19th at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. The event raised more than $500,000 for the Foundation’s lifesaving programs, including the Lifesaver Scholarship Program, which provides treatment scholarships to people with Substance Use Disorders.
- Luis Angel Arroyo needed his own angel, someone in his corner who believed in him. He found more than one at Palm Beach State College and truly transformed his life. Beyond thankful, Arroyo has been empowering young people since graduating from PBSC in 2019 with his Associate in Science degree and in 2022 with his Bachelor of Science degree, both in Human Services. Now pursuing a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Palm Beach Atlantic University, he operates Angels Boxing Therapy, providing guidance through a unique counseling model. Through wide smiles and heartfelt tears, he told us his story, in his words and in his voice—the voice of angel.
- Thanks to a generous gift from The William H. Pitt Foundation, the Center for Creative Education (CCE) will continue to expand its program offerings and serve even more students attending its signature programming at The Foundations School. Under the direction of longtime CCE supporter Pauline Pitt, the board of The William H. Pitt Foundation gifted CCE with a $1 million investment to support both capital construction as well as program scholarships for local students. Additionally, the 1,300-square-foot entry solarium at The Foundations School will be named after The William H. Pitt Foundation.
- On Friday, February 10 at 6 pm, Giovanni Pillonato, an 11-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, will be seeing, for the first time, his custom-made “magic wheels” fantasy creation at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels & Special Deals event at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.). In addition to the 6 pm “Magic Wheels” unveiling, this free event, which runs from 5 pm – 8 pm, will include, children’s activities, J & J Soul Food, music by the Exceptional Ensembell Hand Bell Choir and The Spotlighters, and a showcase in which local organizations will be selling products created for and/or sold by individuals with disabilities.
- The Keyes Company, Florida’s largest independent brokerage, made a substantial addition to its Boca Raton office with Mizner Grande Realty joining the firm. Led by Broker-Owner Ari Albinder, Mizner Grande has more than 60 agents and generated over $150 million in sales volume in 2022.
- Palm Beach State College, Florida’s first public community college, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. To mark the College’s historic milestone, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners presented a special proclamation during its regular meeting Feb. 7 to PBSC President Ava L. Parker, J.D., and Carolyn L. Williams, chair of the College’s District Board of Trustees.
- Philanthropy Tank has announced the finalists for its 2023 program. The nonprofit challenges, empowers, and equips the next generation of CHANGEmakers to develop and execute sustainable initiatives and solutions to solve problems in their communities. The nonprofit received applications from students between 8th and 11th grades from across Palm Beach County containing a philanthropic idea that directly addresses issues in their community.
