National Entrepreneurship Summit

Boca Raton, FL – The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative – HEI presents the National Entrepreneurship Week Summit 2023, a one-day event gathering Leaders and Experts in the areas of Marketing, Sales, Finances and Entrepreneurship, in the South Florida Region and beyond.

A﻿n opening speaker and 4 Educational Panels will bring together regional leaders in key topics for small businesses such as Sales, Marketing, Finances; we will also hear from successful entrepreneurs and business owners what it takes to fulfill the American Dream in the Land of Opportunity. A networking lunch will offer the opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs and build business relationships.

Join us at the beautiful Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) in Boca Raton, FL 5000 T Rex Ave Boca Raton 33431, for another transformational journey of connection, learning and lots of fun: your tribe of entrepreneurs and small business owners will gather one more time!

Presented by Investments Limited, Broward County Office of Small Business and Economic Development, Boca Raton Airport Authority, CO CP Group and in partnership with SCORE Mentors.

The Opening Session will be presented by Vidal Cantu, Mexican film producer and entrepreneur. Founder of Kenio Films and Production Company and Film distribution focused on inspirational content. The panels will count with experts such as Michelle Bellisari, Diana Lorenti, Juan C. Velez Johnson, Maribel Feliciano, Sandra Hernandez, Heidi Joseph, Berkly Trumbo, Roberto Muñoz, Donald C. Kelly, Randy Lebolo, Lizette Ibarra, Marta Batmasian and our expert moderators Ana Zamora, Erika Obando and Yulimar Trumbo.

Buy tickets here: https://bit.ly/2023HEIsummit