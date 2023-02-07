Live Music, Food Trucks & More at the City of Boca Raton’s Food Truck Friday

On March 3 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Boca Raton, FL – Enjoy a variety of food trucks with sweet and savory dishes, lawn games and live music by Violet Jeffries on Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patch Reef Park, 2000 Yamato Road in Boca Raton.

Choose among several delectable food options including Bubbe’s Blintzes, known for fresh and hot “outrageously delicious” blintzes; Di Big Jerk, with Jamaican-inspired fare; Just Baked, serving up fresh baked goodies; Larry’s Boardwalk Treats, offering Boardwalk finds, food and snacks; and Travelin’ Bones, low and slow BBQ. Food trucks and offerings subject to change.

The 55-acre Patch Reef Park features a basketball court, football field, grill, meeting rooms, picnic shelters and tables, playground, restrooms, soccer field, tennis court and nature trails.

Food Truck Fridays will continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7 at Sugar Sand Park (300 S. Military Trail) and May 5 at Lake Wyman Park (1500 NE 5th Avenue).

The City of Boca Raton boasts 5 miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.