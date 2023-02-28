Katherine Alano Joins Boca Helping Hands As Financial Controller

Katherine Alano

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has appointed Katherine Alano to the role of Financial Controller of the non-profit organization.

Ms. Alano has over 25 years’ experience in financial management for private, government and non-profit industries. She has held executive roles in several high-profile organizations including the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers; the largest performing arts center in the Southeast, The Straz Center; a leading IT Recruiting firm, Veredus Corporation; and the designer brand Bugatchi Uomo.

Ms. Alano has been recognized for financial proficiency, delivering cost-saving results and developing strategic business analytics for small to medium sized businesses.

“Katherine’s professional accomplishments reflect superior business acumen, financial skills and a demonstrated commitment to organizational growth. After her years of success developing and managing growth strategies while maintaining financial stewardship for top organizations, Katherine will have much to contribute to Boca Helping Hands,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to join Boca Helping Hands,” said Ms. Alano. “BHH plays such a key role in providing crucial basic needs to its clients within the community. I am excited to contribute my expertise to further the organization’s mission.”

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.