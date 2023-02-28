Brightline Service between Boca Raton and Orlando Start this Year.

Starting this year, Brightline, the privately owned high-speed rail service in Florida, will begin operations between Boca Raton and Orlando. This exciting announcement comes after years of planning and development, and it promises to bring significant benefits to residents and visitors alike.

According to a recent report in the Sun Sentinel, the initial phase of the project will include stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach before extending service to Orlando. The total trip time between Boca Raton and Orlando is expected to be approximately two hours, making it a fast and convenient option for travelers looking to move between the two cities.

Brightline’s commitment to safety and sustainability will also be a major selling point for this new service. The company uses cutting-edge technology to monitor train movements and ensure that passengers and employees are always safe.

This route is also expected to have a significant economic impact on the region. As more people choose to travel by train, it will create new job opportunities for local workers, and it will also help to boost tourism in the area. By providing a reliable and convenient mode of transportation, Brightline is helping to connect communities and drive economic growth.

The company’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and economic growth will make it a valuable addition to the transportation landscape in Florida.

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/transportation/fl-fea-brightline-orlando-startup-20230227-hgiemap435gfzcjiobwrl6bzsy-story.html