Boynton Beach Mayor Penserga Invites Community to City Hall Social Event

Boynton Beach, FL – City of Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga invites the community to City Hall Social on Thursday, March 2 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Boynton Beach City Hall (100 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event will offer community members the opportunity to network and build relationships with City Commission members and staff in a casual setting.

Passed hors d’oeuvres by local business Catering by CC will be provided, and a cash bar will be available. Live entertainment will include Saxophonist John Boes, Pianist Tone Tata and a special guest performance from International Jazz Vocalist Donna Singer. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Boynton Beach City Library’s Creative Edge Studio and the FAU Tech Runway Innovation Space. Walk-ins are welcome; no RSVP is required.

“I am very excited to invite the Boynton Beach community to City Hall Social,” stated Mayor Penserga. “This event will be a great opportunity to form connections with City Commission members and various department directors in a casual setting with Jazz music, refreshments and good conversation. The goal is to strengthen our relationships with the community.”

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. The entrance is located off of Boynton Beach Blvd. behind the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center and adjacent to the Children’s Schoolhouse Museum.

ADA accommodations can be requested by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711, or by emailing ada@bbfl.us.