Boca Raton Couple to Celebrate 82nd Wedding Anniversary and 102nd Birthdays in 2023 

Lou and Edith Bluefeld

The Baltimore natives have lived in Boca West Country Club for 40 years



Boca Raton, FL – The year 2023 will mark extraordinary milestones for Lou and Edith Bluefeld of Boca West Country Club; they will both turn 102 (Lou on January 9 and Edith on August 4) while also celebrating their 82nd wedding anniversary on February 23.

“We’re blessed that we’re still able to live on our own at Boca West Country Club. It’s our 40th year living here, “Lou Bluefeld said. “We’ve stopped having dinner out, but other than that, everything is the same. It’s an amazing thing. Physically, we’re both in excellent shape. We do find that we need each other now more than ever before.”

The couple met in Baltimore when they were 16-year-olds and have been inseparable ever since. When they were 19, Lou’s mother asked him what his intentions were. He told his mother he didn’t have the money to get married and she told him not to worry about it. She said, “If you’re not going to marry her, don’t waste her time. If you’re serious, get married. You’ll have a bedroom in our house. It will work out.” His mother died suddenly later that year at the age of 51, making the memories of their 1941 wedding even more special.

Shortly after their wedding, Lou went off to World War II. Edith traveled for three days by train across the country to say goodbye to Lou when he shipped out from California. Edith wrote him every day of the three years he was in the military. When the war ended, Lou was in the Philippines. He stood in line for nine hours to send a radiogram to Edith with details on when he would be coming home.

They went on to have two children, a son and a daughter.

“Lou and Edith are a fabulous couple! Whenever I see them, they have a gleam in their eye like they are on their honeymoon,” Matthew Linderman, President and COO, Boca West Country Club, said.

“We’re blessed that our minds are good. We have two granddaughters and a lot of grand dogs,” Mr. Bluefeld said. “We’re so lucky to be at Boca West and have lots of friends here that are like extended family.”

Lou’s family owned a Kosher catering business in Baltimore, and he worked in the business all the time as a teen. He told Edith that if she wanted to see him, she would have to come work beside him in the business, so she did. She began as Lou’s secretary.

Their catering business, Bluefeld Caterers–The Orchid Touch, was responsible for koshering the White House kitchen during the announcement of the Peace Accords under President Jimmy Carter. This was the first time a kosher meal had ever been served at the White House. They even catered President Nixon’s Inaugural Ball and events for members of Congress. Many of the non-Jewish socialites in Baltimore society used Bluefeld Caterers for their affairs, even though the food was Kosher, because it was considered the best catering in the city at that time.

“We never took deposits. Our business was built on trust and on a handshake. And it was never just another affair. We knew how much each event meant to our customers, ” Mr. Bluefeld said.

The Bluefelds have lived full time at Boca West Country Club since 1985, and part time since 1983, and a lot of their friends in the community are people whose bar mitzvahs and weddings they catered. Both Edith and Lou have been active volunteers at the Club over the years.

“We’re so thankful we’re both well. More and more, health means everything and money is nothing,” said Mr. Bluefeld. When asked about the most important life lesson, this vibrant almost 100 year old could pass on, he said that his father always told him that, “Name is everything” –your good name is what is most important.