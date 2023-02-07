Alpert Jewish Family Service honors Gary and Jennifer Lesser with Luminary Award

Gary Lesser, Managing Partner of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, and his wife, Jennifer, are the recipients of the Alpert Jewish Family Service Inaugural Luminary Award for their many years of dedication and service to the non-profit organization.



Gary and Jennifer were honored during the organization’s 19th Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening on Feb. 5 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

“Jennifer and I are deeply touched to have received this meaningful award from Alpert Jewish Family Service,” Gary said. “The work they do in our community truly helps people in need, and we will continue to support their incredible efforts for many years to come.”

More than 400 people attended the event, which raised over $500,000 for Alpert Jewish Family Service to continue providing services to address the well-being of children and families, seniors, Holocaust Survivors, and individuals with special needs.

Actress and author Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, was the guest speaker and shared her personal story of overcoming the legacy of mental illness, addiction, and suicide in one of America’s famous families.

Learn more about Alpert Jewish Family Service and the great work they are doing in the community here: Alpert Jewish Family Service (alpertjfs.org)

Contact:

Stephanie Slater Goldfuss, Director of Communications, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC

(561) 655-2028

www.lesserlawfirm.com