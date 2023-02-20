20th Annual Delray Beach Home Tour to Highlight Homes in Beachfront North End Neighborhood, with Funds Benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Home Tour Committee Members (L to R: Phyllis Rubin, Julia Corliss, Marsha Wachman, Erin McLaughlan, Dina Shwartz, Kari Shipley, Deborah Dowd, Noreen Payne, Sheila Demarco, Kerry Filippone, Kimberly Trombly, and Cheryl Forman)

Delray Beach, FL – Several homeowners in Delray Beach’s beautiful Beach Front North End Neighborhood will be opening their doors to visitors during the 20th Annual Delray Beach Home Tour benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) on Wednesday, March 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Delray Beach Home Tour is a unique opportunity to see the exquisite interiors of waterfront homes.

“Each year we select a different Delray Beach neighborhood where homeowners showcase exquisite interior designs and architectural styles,” said (Noreen Payne). “The Home Tour will feature a variety of homes that range from elegant intercoastal homes, oceanside estates and seaside cottages providing home decorating enthusiasts with an inside look into the world of distinctive Delray coastal living.”

During the tour, which attracts visitors from throughout South Florida, guests can enjoy a leisurely day exploring unique residences, a catered luncheon and trolley service between homes.

All Home Tour ticket sales and sponsorships benefit ACCF, which supports children and families throughout Delray Beach and the surrounding neighborhoods. At ACCF children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), Out-of-School (After School and Summer Camp), and Teen Mentoring programs that prepare them for academic and social success and empower them to discover their talents. ACCF families are served through programs like Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization, which benefit the community by helping families in crisis; enabling them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth.

The Home Tour was first conceived by long-time ACCF board members and supporters Anne Bright and Barbara Murphy. Planning for the home tour, which draws more than 600 visitors annually, involves more than 100 dedicated volunteers.

“We are grateful for the support of all our hardworking volunteers, the homeowners who are graciously allowing visitors into their homes, and, of course, our dedicated sponsors,” said ACCF Chief Development Officer Jessica Hall. “Continued support from our community has allowed us to continue to provide quality programming and provide new opportunities to the children and families we serve. We look forward to supporting under-resourced families through this year’s Home Tour, as the community’s needs continue to increase.”

Tickets for the Delray Home Tour are $125 per person and are available online at www.achievementcentersfl.org/delray-home-tour/. For more information, to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit www.achievementcentersfl.org/delray-home-tour/.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach: Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.