Welcome to the World Healing Tour 2023 located in Boca Raton, FL at the Wyndham Ballroom. This 2-day event on Thursday, January 19th, Key Note event with dinner, and Friday January 20th, Mastermind is filled with value as our key note speakers will take the stage from 4:00 to 9:00 pm both days in Boca Raton, Florida. We are offering a VIP Spotify Media Lounge, Farmer’s Table Dinner, & Silent Auction on the 19th with breakout Mastermind with Eric Stoller & Omar Periu on the 20th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

Dr. Forbes Riley – Lead Key Note will give you a deep understanding of how to pitch your branding and marketing for 2023. Dr. Forbes Riley is a motivational speaker, sales coach/High-Level Corporate Trainer and Celebrity TV/Infomercial, home shopping host and has been dubbed the queen of the perfect pitch. Move your brand forward!

Eric Stoller – Key Note Speaker – Master Seminar & Convention host. Eric Stoller has crafted a vision of creating platforms for Champions by Champions, helping you achieve Championship life, teaching strategies, and techniques to book yourself solid and memorable events by building your brand by collaborating with top talent, including high-profile experts and celebrities. Champion Mindset Event Programs will get you to the big stage in 2023!

Jay Noland- Key Note Speaker.- International Motivational Speaker, Author, Former Professional Athlete, Business Owner, Entrepreneur, Life Confidence Coach and NLP practitioner. Jay Noland is the CEO and founder of XP Mentor and has built multiple million dollar companies. His primary focus is on helping people master their subsconscious mind with his confidence training programs, techniques, and events.

Omar Periu – Key Note Speaker – The Master Motivational Teacher. Omar Periu’s formula for consistently creating wealth and how you make millions of dollars as Omar has trained more than 5 million people as he has shared the stages with Tony Robbins, Zig Ziglar, Paul Harvey, General Colin Powell, among others.

Spotify Media Lounge – VIP ticket 4:00 to 5:30 will gain entrance to our Spotify Media Lounge where live to tape recordings of our VIP guests will include sit down segments with the World Healing Tour Spotify Host – Eileen Lemelman. Red Carpet interviews with full edits that will be sent to our VIP guests, Meet and Greet with Dr. Forbes Riley and CEO of World Healing Tour, Noah Crane.

World Healing Tour General Admission ticket : Gain access to network with our high level producers and gain knowledge and access to our medical and healing vendors. Full dinner from Farmer’s Table of Boca Raton. All self published authors are encouraged to bring their published books to monetize at our World Healing Book Tour in collaboration with Feeding America.

Charity Partner – Feeding America with Tony Robbins. Corporate Sponsorship and donations from the World Healing Book Tour with proceeds to contributing authors and Feeding America.

