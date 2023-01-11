Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County and Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation Open 2023 With Special Events

International producer, actress and pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby will headline 2023 Lion of Judah Luncheon, hosted by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy.

The event will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The Polo Club of Boca Raton.

This year, Tishby, author of “Israel, A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” became Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization.

Part of an international sisterhood 18,000 women strong, South Palm Beach County’s Lion contingent of more than 700 is among the largest in the country. Event Chair Shirley Weisman, along with Women’s Philanthropy Chair Elyssa Kupferberg and Vice Chair Shelly Snyder, have planned an engaging program to match the excitement that Tishby is sure to bring.

“Noa’s work of raising awareness of the significance of Israel and the disturbing rise in antisemitism make her an amazing choice for our signature event,” said Weisman.

A minimum individual woman’s gift of $5,000 to the 2023 UJA/Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Annual Campaign is required to attend, along with a couvert of $125. RSVP at https://www.jewishboca.org/lionluncheon, or contact Caissa Vega at caissav@bocafed.org, 561-852-6061. To join South Palm Beach County’s Lions of Judah, contact Kathleen Ben-Shoaff at 561.852.5031; Kathleenb@bocafed.org.

The Lion of Judah Luncheon is sponsored by Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Southern Glazer, in-kind sponsors Ivan & Co., Atlas Event Rentals, and Boca Raton Observer.

On February 9, 2023, Local Wealth Advisor William C. Miller Will Be Recognized

The Professional Advisory Committee (PAC) at the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation will proudly honor William (Bill) C. Miller at its annual Irving Eckhardt Mitzvah Society Celebration at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Farmer’s Table, 1901 N. Military Trail in Boca Raton.

The annual event recognizes each of the professionals who have been instrumental in leading their clients to make planned gifts to the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation, and one member is proudly honored for his or her commitment and dedication.

“Bill was chosen as this year’s honoree by his peers for his thoughtful and continual efforts to help clients maximize their charitable contributions through the use of life insurance,” said PAC Chair Bryan Drowos.

Miller is managing partner at Miller Wealth Advisors, LLC and has been a member of the PAC since 2015. Since joining the PAC, Miller has been involved in numerous PAC events and initiatives, including co-chairing events, as well as successfully completing the first class of PAC University in 2020. He was inducted into the Irving Eckhardt Mitzvah Society in 2016, and has since worked with numerous clients to secure legacy commitments for the community.

To RSVP, visit jewishboca.org/mitzvahsociety. Couvert is $80 for PAC members/ $95 for non-PAC members. Opportunities are available to purchase tables for the event. For more information, contact Erica Gordon, Director, Foundation Development at 561.852.3114 or EricaG@bocafed.org.