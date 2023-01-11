Hanley Foundation to Host 18th Annual Palm Beach Dinner with Proceeds to Benefit the LifeSaver Scholarship Fund

Hanley Foundation announced its 18th Annual Palm Beach Dinner will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. This year’s chairpersons are Kelly Williams and Andrew Forsyth, longtime supporters of the organization. Forsyth is a member of the Hanley Foundation Board of Directors. Guests from around Palm Beach County will raise funds to support Hanley’s mission to protect children’s futures through prevention education programming and restore the lives of people with substance use disorders through recovery support.

“People from all walks of life suffer from substance use disorders,” said Jan Cairnes, CEO of Hanley Foundation. “Events like this are critical to help spread the message of hope and raise important funds that allow us to continue to expand our substance use prevention and recovery programs.”

Guests will enjoy a welcome reception of passed hors d’oeuvres and mingle as they bid on one-of-a-kind silent auction items. The reception will be followed by an elegant evening with an elaborate buffet and live entertainment. All proceeds from the Palm Beach Dinner will go towards the Foundation’s lifesaving work, a portion of which is the Lifesaver Scholarship Program, which provides financial scholarships to individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford treatment.

“We are passionate supporters of Hanley Foundation’s mission,” said chairperson Andrew Forsyth. “Addiction robs people of their futures, and we want people suffering to know there IS a solution. We’re honored to be a part of this critical initiative.”

This year’s dinner will feature a special video about one Lifesaver Scholarship recipient in particular. “I’m alive today because of Hanley Foundation. They gave me my life back,” Amy said.

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of educational programs that prevent underage drinking in the State of Florida. In addition to offering treatment scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and change policy through its advocacy efforts. The Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support.

The Event’s Host Committee Includes: Inger Anderson, Kent Anderson, Loy Anderson, Sissy Armstrong, Lyanne Azqueta, Fletcher Baker, Mary And Kane Baker, Blair And Kenny Beall, Nellie Benoit, Quinn And Whitmore Benoit, Jason Briggs, Kristina And Austin Bryan, Liza And Bob Calhoun, Briggs And Nicholas Coleman, Kim And Payson Coleman, Carissa And Nick Coniglio, Rachel And Steve Docekal, Denise And Dan Hanley, Conrad Hilton Jr., Gloria Kisel-Hollis, Anne Hurley, Liz Matthews And Chip James, Charlene And Richard Johnson, Susan And Mike Kirkpatrick, Ivey And Bobby Leidy, Stacey Leuliette, Sydney And Peter Mckelvy, Catherine Mcglennon, Dede And Laddy Merck, Whitney Miller, Lev Miller, Cat Miller, Joseph Monagal, The Honorable Danielle Moore, David G. Ober, Piper Quinn, Kelly And Joe Rooney, Eddie Schmidt And Ozzie Medeiros, Corey Saban, Sherrye Sammons, Wendy And Phil Scuderi, Jessica And Trent Swift, Fritz And Judy Van Der Grift, Joanie Van Der Grift, Melissa Varone, Juliet And Alex Warner, And Victoria Willard.

Sponsors for the event thus far include Hanley Family Foundation, Waterfront Properties, FHE Health, The Children’s Foundation, Cumberland Heights, Banyan Treatment Centers, Integrity Billing, Guardian Recovery Network, Sober Escorts, The Lazarus Charitable Trust, and Betsy and George Matthews, Sr.

Tickets are $500 per person. Junior tickets are $350. Visit hanleyfoundation.org call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org for more information or tickets, sponsorship, and underwriting opportunities.