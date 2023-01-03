Boynton Beach to Reinstate Police Athletic League Basketball Program

The City of Boynton Beach, with support from the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Bill Tome Foundation, will once again offer local teens (ages 15-18) the opportunity to play basketball through the co-ed Boynton Beach Police Athletic League program held at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.). Sign-ups will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023 (6:00 pm – 7:30 pm). Space is limited to the first 60 teens to register. There is no cost to participate in this three-month long program.

Practices and games will take place on Thursday evenings. Sponsorship opportunities are available, with funds utilized to help support the program.

Bill Tome, previously a longtime Officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department and a recently named Reserve Officer, originally founded the Boynton Beach Police Athletic League in 1994 and has been an advocate to help inner city, at-risk youth in school and with after-school programs. Due to a lack of funding, the program ended in 2011. At the recent request of Boynton Beach City Manager Dan Dugger, Mr. Tome came out of retirement to reinstate the program.

“The PAL program will provide the opportunity for teens to view Police Officers as a mentor or coaching figure; someone they can trust and ask for life advice,” said Dugger. “It will provide structure, discipline and serve as an opportunity to change the course of teens’ lives for the better.”

For additional program or sponsorship information, call 561-742-6552 or visit the City’s website. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241.