BOCA CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 17th ANNUAL DIAMOND AWARD LUNCHEON Honoring Andrea Virgin as the 2023 DIAMOND Recipient & Ananya Soni as the 2023 Pearl Award Recipient

Boca Raton, Fl. January 16, 2023 – The Boca Chamber will be hosting its 17th Annual DIAMOND Award Luncheon on Friday, February 17, 2023, at The Woodfield Country Club located at 3650 Club Place, Boca Raton, 33496. Hundreds of business professionals will be in attendance.

At the DIAMOND Award Luncheon, the Chamber recognizes a professional woman in Boca Raton and South Palm Beach Country that contributes to the vibrancy of the community. A DIAMOND recipient is a Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble and Driven woman.

For 17 years, The Chamber has presented the DIAMOND Award to the following deserving women: Mary Wong (2007), Rocki Rockingham (2008), Victoria Rixon (2009), Cheryl Budd (2010), Margaret Mary Shuff (2011), Dr. Marta Rendon (2012), Jackie Reeves (2013), Yvonne Boice (2014), Mary Sol Gonzalez (2015), Susan Saturday (2017), Barbara Cambia (2018), Ethel Isaacs Williams (2019), Clara Bennett (2020), Sophia Eccleston (2021) and Donna Biase (2022).

This year, the Boca Chamber is excited to be honoring Andrea Virgin, Owner of Virgin Design, as the 2023 DIAMOND Award Recipient. Virgin, a professional ballerina turned land development engineer is a native from Boca Raton. Virgin co-founded and sits as chairman of the board of the Center for Arts & Innovation proposed in Boca Raton. Virgin has served in leadership roles with Ballet Theatre and the Cornell University Alumni Association and has dedicated her time and resources to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the George Snow Scholarship Fund.

In addition to celebrating Andrea Virgin, we will also be announcing the 2023 Pearl Award Recipient. The Pearl Award is given to a young female who is a graduate of the Boca Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!). This young woman is achieving success and shines bright as a rising star in the community. The award celebrates an individual that we believe stands out as a pearl of potential in the next generation of business leaders. Our 2023 Pearl Award recipient is Ananya Soni, owner and founder of Cosmic Child. A young and upcoming jewelry designer with roots in India she upcycles old jewelry as well as designs new jewelry.

Join the Boca Chamber on February 18th and help us celebrate these deserving recipients. For information on sponsorship opportunities, corporate tables and tickets, please contact Sarah Pearson at 561.395.4433 ext. 238 or by email at spearson@bocachamber.com.

About The Boca Chamber: A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the most influential Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,500 companies representing over 120,000 employees in South Palm Beach County. The Boca Chamber’s mission is to promote and sustain economic prosperity in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Visit www.bocachamber.com to learn more.

Contact: Karina Brandenburg

Phone: 561.395.4433 ext. 235

E-mail: kbrandenburg@bocachamber.com