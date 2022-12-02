The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Annual Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group Delivered Creative Palate-pleasing “Takes on Tailgate”

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Community Captains cheering on the evenings chefs, brew masters and cocktail pros

Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters and Mixologists Served Up Winning Recipes

Monies Raised Will Grant 550 Gift Wishes in Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive

Boca Raton, FL – A cheering squad of 300+ residents, civic and business leaders, community supporters and football fans all dressed in their alma mater or favorite college team’s colors enjoyed fresh new takes on tailgate classics created by popular area chefs, brewmasters and mixologists. The friendly competition at the Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group fielded a wave of Palm Beach County excitement and pride for the ninth annual college bowl game set for Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium while raising monies to grant 550 gift wishes for Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive.

The high-spirited event, held for a second year at BRiC, featured several returning food and beverage contenders and many first-timers. Samplings ranged from appetizers and entrees to craft beers and

refreshing cocktails.

Each contender presented their signature dish or drink to a panel of food and drink media experts while guests casted their votes for the “People’s Choice” winner. At the judges table were:

​​ Michael Mayo: Chief Judge , veteran journalist and former Sun Sentinel dining critic and food writer on “The Eat Beat” who co-founded and still administers the 60,000-member “Let’s Eat, South Florida” Facebook group.

Making the call on “Best Beverage” was Cary Roman, founder of LivingFlorida.com and TheGourmetClub.com and Pamela Weinroth, executive director of the Boca West Children’s Foundation.

And the 2022 Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase winners are…

While the real winners are always the children benefiting from Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive supported by the event, the victors who spent the last few weeks creating their winning dishes and

beverage blends included:

​ Culinary Grand Champion: Desiign by Food, Chef Jay Fisher

Chef Jay Fisher Best Beverage: Barrel of Monks Brewing

People’s Choice : Los Bocados, Chef Anthony

: Chef Anthony Most Spirited Player (based on themed station décor) : The Boca Raton

(based on themed station décor) Most Decadent Dish : Burtons Grill & Bar, Executive Chef William Ring, Braised Short Ribs on Gruyere Polenta, Local Honey Glazed Heirloom Baby Carrots and Blackberry Demi

: Executive Chef William Ring, Braised Short Ribs on Gruyere Polenta, Local Honey Glazed Heirloom Baby Carrots and Blackberry Demi Best “New England Take” on Tailgate: Caffe Luna Rosa, Chef Ernesto DeBlasi, New England Gnocchi Clam Chowder

Chef Ernesto DeBlasi, New England Gnocchi Clam Chowder Worth the Extra Napkins: Ceasar’s Famous Ribs, Chef Bill Ceasar, Jerk Ribs

Chef Bill Ceasar, Jerk Ribs Best In Seafood: Copperfish Kitchen, Exec Chef Brian Cantrell, Crab Cake Sliders & Seared Scallop w/Soy Mushroom Gastrique

Exec Chef Brian Cantrell, Crab Cake Sliders & Seared Scallop w/Soy Mushroom Gastrique Best Handheld: Crazy Uncle Mike’s, Chef Tara Abrams , Smoked BBQ Brisket Tostada, Avocado Spread, Jicama Apple Slaw, Bourbon Pickled Jalapeños

Chef Tara Abrams Smoked BBQ Brisket Tostada, Avocado Spread, Jicama Apple Slaw, Bourbon Pickled Jalapeños Top Personal Chef: Desiign by Food, Chef Jay Fisher, Curry Chicken Rolls with Jerk Aioli Sauce & Microgreens. and Shrimp Tartlets with Mango & Avocado Salsa

Chef Jay Fisher, Curry Chicken Rolls with Jerk Aioli Sauce & Microgreens. and Shrimp Tartlets with Mango & Avocado Salsa Best Traditional Tailgate: Duffy’s Sports Grill, Fresh Jumbo Lump Maryland-style Crab Cakes with Cajun Remoulade.

Fresh Jumbo Lump Maryland-style Crab Cakes with Cajun Remoulade. The Premier “Taco”: Los Bocados, Chef Anthony, Birria Quesa Taco, Raised Brisket, Monterey Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Broth

Chef Anthony, Birria Quesa Taco, Raised Brisket, Monterey Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Broth Best Beef Slider: M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Chef George Patti, Smoked Brisket Sliders

Chef George Patti, Smoked Brisket Sliders Most Savory Dish: Marriott Boca Raton at Boca Center, Chef Moises Hernandez, Short Rib Risotto

Chef Moises Hernandez, Short Rib Risotto Best “New Take” on Pasta: Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar, Chef Eddie Pozzuoli, Pear Pasta Appetizer

Chef Eddie Pozzuoli, Pear Pasta Appetizer Top “Gourmet Take” on Tailgate: The Boca Raton, Chef Scott Manocchio, Corn and Crab Hush Puppies with Charred Corn Puree and Sweet Pepper Relish, and Shrimp Agua Chili with Cucumber, Lime, Melon and Jalapeño

Chef Scott Manocchio, Corn and Crab Hush Puppies with Charred Corn Puree and Sweet Pepper Relish, and Shrimp Agua Chili with Cucumber, Lime, Melon and Jalapeño The Crowd-Pleasers: The Melting Pot, Chris Picotte, Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fondue with Bavarian Pretzel Bread and Milk, Dark and White Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chris Picotte, Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fondue with Bavarian Pretzel Bread and Milk, Dark and White Chocolate Covered Strawberries Best in Bowl: Tijuana Flats, Mini Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl

Mini Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl Best “Southern Take” on Tailgate: Tom’s Louisiana Kitchen, Chef Tom Tannozzini, Cajun Jambalaya with Chicken and Andoulle Sausage, Gumbo YaYa with Chicken and Sausage

Chef Tom Tannozzini, Cajun Jambalaya with Chicken and Andoulle Sausage, Gumbo YaYa with Chicken and Sausage Best “Seasonal Take” on Tailgate: Waterstone Resort & Marina, Executive Chef Eduardo Ruberte, Braised Beef Short Ribs with Baked Soft Polenta and Fall Pumpkin

Executive Chef Eduardo Ruberte, Braised Beef Short Ribs with Baked Soft Polenta and Fall Pumpkin Best Italian Wings: Zimi Italian, Chef Brian Cantrell, Meatball Sliders & Oven Roasted Italian Sticky Wings

And the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl crafts and beverage awards went to…

​​Best Tropical Ale: Barrel of Monks Brewing, Brew Master Bill McFee, The Wizard White Ale, Single in Havana Blonde Ale w/Guava

Brew Master Bill McFee, The Wizard White Ale, Single in Havana Blonde Ale w/Guava Best Tailgate Quencher : Saint James Iced Tea

: Top Tailgate “Energizer” : Celsius Fitness Drink

: Top Tequila: Chido

“It is so gratifying to once again see the community come together to cheer on local businesses who brought out their A-game to help raise funds for Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive. Each year the chef, brewmaster and mixologist roster grows as they raise their own bar in friendly competition on creative culinary tailgate fare and beverages,” said Doug Mosley, executive director

of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the only postseason college bowl game hosted in Palm Beach County. “So pleased to return once again to BRiC’s beautiful and expansive outdoor lakeside green space…the perfect setting for night of football fan raising and community pride.”

This year’s ninth annual bowl game will kick off on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and will broadcast live nationally on ESPN television and radio, and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM.

Featuring all the pomp and circumstance of traditional bowl events, the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. The event has become a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County as it lives up to its other name, “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party”. Bowl week activities will begin on Friday, December 16 with the arrival of the participating teams; days, times, and sites for the team welcome parties, beach parties, luncheon, pep rallies and other bowl week activities will be released at a later date. For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

About the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events,

a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received

in the community through its first eight years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs.Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the Bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL

are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

About BRiC

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into the technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices including Tenants include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, Canon, and Bluegreen Vacations. Learn more at workatBRiC.