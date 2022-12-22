PBSC celebrates more than 1,600 fall graduates

Palm Beach State College celebrated more than 1,600 graduates during two fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 20 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

“The knowledge you gained at PBSC will set a solid foundation for your future,’’ PBSC President Ava L. Parker, J.D., told the graduates while welcoming them and their family, friends and guests.

Attorney Gary Lesser, president of The Florida Bar and managing partner of West Palm Beach-based Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith PLLC, was the keynote speaker at the morning ceremony for the more than 900 Associate in Arts degree graduates. He likened the journey of life to a road trip and encouraged graduates, as they move forward, to look out for the road signs pointing to community and service.

“These are the signs that will get you to where you need to be on the path ahead,” he said. “I believe that if you focus on community and service, you will end up capturing so many important values and experiences. It will make your life worthwhile and meaningful.”

Lesser encouraged the graduates to find causes that are meaningful to them and in line with their values. He stressed that everyone can make a difference. “One of the reasons why people don’t get involved in community organizations and charities is the mistaken belief that they can’t make a difference. That’s not true,” he said, adding that “all of us can get involved and make a difference in some way.”

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a PBSC alumna, was the keynote speaker at the afternoon ceremony for the more than 700 graduates of the Associate in Science, Bachelor of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science degree programs and the certificate programs.

She focused on the “resilience” of the U.S., the state and people throughout her remarks and lauded graduates for their perseverance and focus on their education during the COVID-19 pandemic. “All of you are the collective personification of human resilience,” she said. “Although it may have been forced upon you, being resilient, having resiliency or portraying resilience is an incredible attribute that will continue to serve you well as you grow and learn and evolve.”