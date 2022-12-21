PBA Journalism Professor Wins Two Emmy Awards

WPTV news anchor/reporter Tory Dunnan, an adjunct professor of journalism, won two Emmys at the 46thAnnual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards on Dec. 10.

She won the Emmys for the news special Missing in Florida and the news feature A Brother’s Love. Missing in Florida explored racial and gender disparities in how law enforcement agencies and media outlets prioritize missing persons cases. A Brother’s Love told the story of WPTV meteorologist Steve Villanueva whose brother was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The story was part of the station’s coverage of the 20thanniversary of the attacks.

Dunnan serves as a weekend anchor/reporter for WPTV, NBC’s West Palm Beach affiliate. She has been a national correspondent for CNN, and in 2012, she served as a political correspondent covering the presidential race for CNN.

Dunnan started her career as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama, where she was honored with an Alabama Associated Press award for coverage of fatal tornadoes, and for her live coverage of the vice president’s visit to the area.

She graduated with honors from Brown University and earned her master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. The Medill School is widely known as one of the best journalism schools in the country.