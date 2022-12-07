FAU Partners with Veterans Group to Offer Entrepreneurship Training

Florida Atlantic University’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship has been awarded a partnership with the Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program for the eighth consecutive year.

The Adams Center, within FAU’s College of Business, will receive funding from Veterans Florida for entrepreneurship programs. The agency offers qualified veterans the opportunity to participate in a comprehensive entrepreneurship, business education and mentorship program through the center.

Two eight-week courses, from Feb. 4 to March 25, 2023 and Feb. 9 to March 30, 2023, will provide comprehensive entrepreneurship training and education for participants interested in starting new businesses, as well as a six-week course , from April 27 to June 1, 2023, for participants looking to grow existing businesses. There also will be mentorship for all participants that culminates in a business pitch competition.

Cropped shot of a soldier computer programmer with USA flag in the background and copy space

“I’m immensely grateful and excited that FAU’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship will once again host the Veteran’s Florida Entrepreneurship Program,” said Kevin Cox, Ph.D., lead instructor and assistant director of the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship. “This year we’ve expanded the number of courses to help more students at various stages of their entrepreneurship. I expect this will be another great year for the program and the participants.”

FAU has been recognized as one of the top programs for entrepreneurship studies, according to the latest rankings from The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine. FAU ranked No. 27 among undergraduate programs, an improvement of 20 spots. The rankings identify the best programs of nearly 300 schools offering entrepreneurship coursework.

Named in 2001 in recognition of Scott Adams, an FAU Tech Runway alumnus and CEO and co-founder of STRAX Intelligence Group, the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship prepares students and entrepreneurs in all disciplines who are looking to become successful business owners.

Veterans Florida is a nonprofit created by the state of Florida to help military veterans transition to civilian life and to promote Florida’s status as the nation’s most veteran-friendly state. Veterans Florida provides powerful tools for veterans to take advantage of the benefits of living and working in the Sunshine State.

For more information on FAU’s veterans’ programs, visit www.business.fau.edu/centers/adams-center/veterans/ or email adamscenter@fau.edu. For more information about Veterans Florida, visit www.veteransflorida.org.