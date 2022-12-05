EvaClean Donates to Convoy of Hope Disaster Relief Efforts 

EvaClean Infection Prevention Solutions donates over 12,000 cases of PurOne Cleaner and Disinfectant tablets and 80 Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers to Convoy of Hope Disaster Services Teams to help aid Hurricane Ian victims and other communities in need

Boca Raton, FL – Forbes 2021 Top 100 Charity Convoy of Hope provides humanitarian services to disaster victims around the world. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 30th, Convoy of Hope Disaster Services Teams have distributed relief supplies to over 100,000 people, while also continuing to serve Hurricane Fiona survivors in Puerto Rico as well as Kentucky residents who suffered catastrophic flooding last July. Disaster teams assist survivors by delivering water, food, building materials and other much needed supplies. Convoy of Hope is a boots-on-the-ground organization who also partners with other non-profits, businesses, and government agencies to help distribute supplies to people affected by disaster.

While attending a recent cleaning industry trade show in search of new partners to further support Disaster Services Teams, Convoy of Hope found EvaClean, a well-known provider of infection prevention solutions. EvaClean promptly committed to donating 149 pallets of its PurOne Cleaner and Disinfectant tablets as well as 80 Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers to help mitigate mold damage in flood affected areas.

Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope National Spokesperson said, “We are grateful to EvaClean for its incredible donation. The PurOne tablets will be instrumental in enabling survivors to clean up after the storm’s devastation in a safe and environmentally friendly way.”

In addition to mold, receding floodwaters can be contaminated with dangerous bacteria like E. coli, Staph and Strep, which can lead to illness and infections. Though bleach is commonly used to address these issues, it can be harmful to health and the environment. Safety is a key reason Convoy of Hope was intrigued by PurOne. Its unique NaDCC chemistry creates HOCL when mixed with water, which is biodegradable and has the lowest toxicity rating yet possesses four-times the killing power of bleach.

Convoy of Hope was equally impressed with PurOne’s ease of use. The tablets conveniently dilute to various strengths, ranging from food surface safe sanitizer to hospital-grade sporicidal, and can be used to clean, disinfect, eliminate mold, and kill many dangerous pathogens. Moreover, PurOne is easier to transport and store as one pallet is the equivalent of a truckload of bleach. PurOne is also one of the few products that is EPA registered for electrostatic sprayer application. EvaClean’s Protexus electrostatic sprayers give users the ability to disinfect more surface area faster, more completely and with less chemical.

Steve Wilson, CEO of EvaClean said, “It is a privilege to support Convoy of Hope and contribute necessary relief supplies to help Disaster Services Team get Florida citizens back on their feet.”

EvaClean’s donation of over six million tablets ensures enough product to clean more than 60 billion square feet or over 15 billion square feet when deep cleaning.

“EvaClean’s generosity allows Convoy to significantly impact long-term recovery in Florida and enables our Disaster Services Teams to continue offering help to those who need it,” said Forhetz.

As Hurricane Ian survivors begin to rebuild their lives, Convoy of Hope and its partner organizations will be distributing flood buckets with PurOne tablets and other relief supplies to the more than 128,000 individuals and families in need. Response teams will then look at serving other disaster-affected areas as well.

About EvaClean

Originally developed by EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® in 2016, EvaClean® has become the preeminent solution for safer, more sustainable infection prevention. In addition to a portfolio of advanced electrostatic technologies and EPA approved chemistries with the highest-level kill claims, EvaClean provides customized protocols and training that simplifies processes and improves outcomes. Founder and serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine, together with an exceptional leadership team, built EvaClean into a leading authority on healthier disinfection in all industry sectors worldwide. Learn more at www.evaclean.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four-Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.