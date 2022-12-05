Boynton Beach to Hold Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, December 7  

Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, alongside members of the Boynton Beach Veterans Task Force, will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 11 am at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park (411 N. Federal Highway).

The ceremony will mark the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan on the morning of December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 Americans lost their lives in the attack, which prompted American entry into World War II.

The ceremony will also recognize the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. Allied forces were able to hold off advancing German forces in the Ardennes region of Europe.