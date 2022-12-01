B’nai Torah Congregation Celebrates Accomplishments of its Good Works “Mitzvah Month”

During the Month of November, Over 75 Projects Were Completed; 4,700 Volunteers Participated

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, a conservative synagogue in Boca Raton, is celebrating the conclusion of Mitzvah Month, which offered congregants as well as the South Florida community the opportunity to volunteer, donate, support and to generally do good in the local area, every single day during the month of November.

The following are the accomplishments achieved during Mitzvah Month by The Ron and Meryl Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) program at B’nai Torah Congregation:

A Mitzvah Project was completed every single day of the month (some days had up to 5 projects!)

Over 75 projects were completed by volunteers throughout the month

Over 4,700 people were engaged in various projects, including over 1,000 individuals who participated for the first time!

“We are so proud of the impact our volunteers have had in our community over the past month,” said Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Director of TLC Programs. “TLC used to host just one Mitzvah Day; however, because we believe that every day should be a Mitzvah Day, an entire Mitzvah Month gave us the opportunity to demonstrate that Mitzvot – good works – can be done every day by everyone.”

Sample Mitzvah projects during the month of November, included: Havdalah Yoga with Connected Warriors; Serving soup to the food insecure on World Kindness Day; Homework Help with students at Boca Raton Elementary School; Thanksgiving with the residents of Dixie Manor; Meals with Meaning; feeding the homeless; Making Peanut Butter Sandwiches for those in need; and more.

Those still interested in giving back to those in need, can still partake in a number of December Mitzvah Projects hosted by B’nai Torah Congregation, including Sandwich Making for the Food Insecure, Boca Elementary Homework Help, Holiday Gift Packaging for B’nai Torah’s adopted school in Naples, Community Shower Assistance, B’nai Torah Toy Drive, and more.

About the B’nai Torah Congregation Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program

The Ron and Meryl Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program of B’nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B’nai Torah’s synagogue’s official source for meaningful Mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in the community and throughout the world. A Mitzvahis any of the 613 commandments that Jewish people are encouraged to observe, and more generally refers to any good deed. The ‘Mitzvah of Tzedakah’ – giving to charity – is one of the most important and is a common component of synagogue life. At B’nai Torah, the commitment to acts of Mitzvot is a critically important focus. The TLC program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of Tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation. It was first founded in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship Mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more.

Learn more about the TLC Program here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.