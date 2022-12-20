ARE UNCLAIMED FUNDS WAITING FOR YOU?

Tax Collector Gannon Encourages Residents to Check Unclaimed Funds

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon encourages Palm Beach County residents to visit the Tax Collector’s website, www.pbctax.com, and check the unclaimed funds section to see if they have any unclaimed funds waiting for them.

“Some clients overpay their transactions, and once this happens, we issue a refund for the amount overpaid. If the refund goes undelivered, we continue to attempt to issue the refund,” said Gannon. “Once several unsuccessful attempts have been made and after we have explored all refund options, we publish a list of unclaimed funds on our website hoping that clients will reclaim the money due to them. We hold onto these for one year, and if the funds remain unclaimed, we forward those funds to the appropriate State of last known address.”

There is currently more than $700,000 in unclaimed funds available and information can be found at, www.pbctax.com/unclaimed-funds and at the state’s website, www.fltreasurehunt.gov. The Tax Collector’s Office encourages you to follow these helpful search tips:

• When looking at the document on a desktop, press the keys Ctrl + f (Command + f for Mac users) and it will open a search bar in the document where you can search your name.

• Different web browsers will bring the search bar up in various locations. In Firefox, the search bar is in the bottom left corner. In Google Chrome, it is in the top right corner and if you are searching in Safari, the search bar will be in the top right.

If you don’t find your name in the current list of unclaimed funds, you can check back as the list is updated throughout the year.

For more information, please contact:

Anne M. Gannon

Constitutional Tax Collector

(561) 355-2805

jvortolomei@pbctax.com

About the Constitutional Tax Collector, serving Palm Beach County

The Constitutional Tax Collector, serving Palm Beach County was established as an independent agency in 1885 by the Florida Constitution. Today, Anne M. Gannon, the first woman elected to the office of Constitutional Tax Collector in Palm Beach County, is serving her fourth consecutive four-year term. The Tax Collector’s main office is located at 301 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach. Five additional service centers are located throughout the county, serving the nearly 1.5 million residents with real estate property, tangible property, and tourist development tax services, vehicle and vessel registration, motor vehicle license services, and other services including hunting and fishing licenses. With a team of more than 300 employees dedicated to providing unparalleled service that inspires trust, the PBC Tax Collector’s Office collected $4.2 billion in property taxes during the 2020 property tax year. For additional information, visit PBCTAX.com, or follow @TaxPBC on Twitter and Instagram, @PBCTax on Facebook, and @TaxCollectorPBC on YouTube..