Veterans Parade – Thousands to March in Honor of All Veterans

Veterans Parade

Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Clematis Street – 2 PM

West Palm Beach – On Sunday, November 6, 2022, thousands of veterans, and supporters of veterans will march in the largest Veterans Parade being held in Palm Beach County. Hosted by The City of West Palm Beach and Presenting Sponsor NewDay USA, the Veterans Parade is expected to draw thousands to participate in the parade and thousands more spectators to Clematis Street in honor of all veterans in our community.

In addition to honoring all veterans in our community, the 2022 Veterans Parade is in honor of a very special veteran who passed away in early June of this year, Tom Corey. Tom was drafted into the Army in 1966 as a squad leader with the 1st Air Calvary Division. While in combat in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, he was shot in the neck, permanently damaging his spinal cord. Beating all odds of survival, Tom returned to Michigan to rehabilitate to live as a quadriplegic. For his heroic service, Tom was decorated with a Bronze Star Medal with V device for Valor, two Purple Hearts, an Air Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation, a Valorous Unit Citation, a Republic Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and a Combat Infantry Badge.

In 1972, Tom moved to Palm Beach County, Florida and became resolute in fighting for Veteran’s issues. In the mid-1970s, Tom became active in Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and in 1980 joined Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA). He was the founding president of VVA Palm Beach County Chapter 25, renamed the Thomas H. Corey Chapter at its 10-year anniversary. In 1985, Tom was elected to VVAs National Board of Directors and two years later elected as VVAs national secretary, and subsequently re-elected four times. In 1997, he was elected National Vice President and in 2001 became the National President of VVA, which he held until 2005. To help heal the wounds of war, Tom made sixteen visits back to Vietnam, representing VVAs Veterans Initiative Task Force. It focused on locating POW/MIAs and Agent Orange issues with successful results. He was ultimately nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. Tom Corey will be sorely missed by all, and we honor him through our efforts in producing the 15th Annual Veterans Parade.

The Veterans Parade begins at 2 p.m. and travels from west to east on Clematis, starting at Rosemary and ending at Flagler Drive. While the entire route has prime spots for viewing, the best can be found at the corner of Clematis Avenue and Dixie Highway, where emcees Tim & Chelsea from New Country 103.1 and USMC veteran Brian Edwards will announce parade participants as they pass.

Friends of Veterans, Inc. and their Palm Beach County Veterans Committee are excited to announce that the 2022 Veterans Parade will be hosting more participants than ever in its fifteen-year history!

Leading the parade will be the 2022 Veterans Parade Grand Marshal Lieutenant General Frank Libutti, USMC (Retired). At the time of his retirement, Lieutenant General Frank Libutti was the Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific/Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Pacific/Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Bases, Pacific headquartered at Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii. He was also the Commanding General of Marine Forces Central Command.

Participants confirmed to date include: Access Perfect Homes, Akel Homes, American Legion 11th District Color Guard, American Legion Post 199, American Legion Post 268 Riders, Army of the Republic of Vietnam, Blue Star Mothers of America – Treasure Coast Chapter, Boy Scout Unit 296, Boy Scouts of America Troop 13, Capos Cheerleaders, City of Palm Beach Gardens, City of WPB Fire Department Honor Guard, City of WPB Mayor, PBC Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Cox Science Center and Aquarium, INC., Cub Scout Pack 141, DAR – Henry Morrison Flagler Chapter, DAR – Seminole Chapter, Downtown Development Authority, East Coast Mustang Club, Elks Lodge #1352 & Boy Scout Troop #199, Enforcers MC, FL Dept of Veterans Affairs, Florida Power & Light, Florida Public Utilities, Florida State Legislator – Rep. Rick Roth, Forest Hill High School JROTC, Freedom Boat Club, Freedom Flight Riders, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, Gold Star Families, Grey Team, Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, Help Our Wounded (HOW) Foundation, Howell L. Watkins Middle School Band, Humana MarketPOINT, Inc, Inlet Grove High Marching Hurricanes, Knights of Columbus, Little Smiles, Lake Worth High School Air Force Junior ROTC, Midas of West Palm, Military Order Of The Purple Heart, Chapter 717, Mission BBQ, Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club, NewDay USA, Office Depot, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Palm Beach Capos cheerleaders, Palm Beach County Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida, Palm Beach County Veteran Services, Palm Beach County Veterans Court, Palm Beach Gardens High School NJROTC, Palm Beach Kennel Club, Patriot Guard Riders, PBC Agent Orange Association, PBC Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, PBC Commissioner Gregg K. Weiss, PBC Commissioner Maria Marino, PBC Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida, PBC Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, PBC Veterans Committee, Project 425, Red Cross, Richard E. Cronan Chapter 17 – Korean War Veterans, Roosevelt Middle School Band – Marching Devils, Royal Palm Beach High School NJROTC, Schumacher Automotive Group, Shifting Gears, Smith, Ball & Baez, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War- Camp #3, Soul Movement, Sounds of Success Music Corporation, Talented Teen Club, TBC Corporation – Tire Kingdom, Team Bill Bone, Team Red, White, & Blue – West Palm Beach, The Fire Watch, The Salvation Army, Town of Lake Park, U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Unified Dream, VA Medical Center, VFW Charles J Taylor Post 4360, VFW Riders Post 9610, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 25, WIRK New Country 103.1, Wreaths Across America at South Florida National Cemetery.

New this year: FREE PARKING – Courtesy of Friends of Veterans, Inc., and the Palm Beach County Veterans Committee.

Free parking from 12PM to 5PM in Sapodilla, Clematis, City Center, and Banyan Garages. If departing after 5pm regular parking rates will apply.

The Veterans Parade is generously presented by NewDay USA; and supported by the City of West Palm Beach; Grandstand sponsor Florida Power & Light; Gold sponsors Office Depot, Florida Public Utilities, Schumacher Automotive Group, Downtown Development Authority, and GEO Group, Inc.; Silver sponsors Humana, Tire Kingdom, and Palm Beach Kennel Club; Bronze sponsors Akel Homes and Smith, Ball & Baez; and Media sponsor WIRK New Country 103.1.

Out of respect for other cities which host their own celebrations and to allow our veterans the ability to participate and/or attend multiple events, we have an agreement with The City of West Palm Beach to host our parade on the Sunday prior to the official date designated for Veterans Day.

Please contact Parade Coordinator, Shanna St John at sstjohn2@pbcveteranscommittee.org or visit www.pbcveteranscommittee.org to make a tax-deductible donation and/or to register to participate in the parade.

Editor’s Notes:

• About Friends of Veterans, Inc. – a 501 C 3 non-profit organization – mission is to honor, educate and assist our local veteran population in Palm Beach County. About Palm Beach County Veterans Committee – mission is to proudly honor through the Memorial Day Ceremony and the Veterans Parade our past, present, and future veterans in this our Country; the United States of America.

• About NewDay USA – NewDay USA is building our nation’s leading VA mortgage company, serving America’s veterans and their families, to help Veterans get the financial security and peace of mind they deserve. Since the beginning, they’ve sought to give servicemen and women a different kind of financial experience. They believe in overcoming, not giving up. The American Dream is always within reach, and always worth fighting for. For more information, please visit www.newdayusa.com.