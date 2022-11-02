State Farm Announces Support for American Red Cross Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Boca Raton, FL – In response to the recent devastation caused when Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and the Carolinas, State Farm has announced its continued commitment to the American Red Cross with a donation of $325,000 to help those impacted by this destructive storm.



As an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) member, State Farm’s year-round commitment of $1 million in advance of disasters helped ensure the Red Cross could mobilize and respond immediately following Hurricane Ian. State Farm additional donation provides much-needed supplemental funding to help support Red Cross efforts in the wake of this specific disaster.



“Thanks to State Farm generous donation, the Red Cross and our partners are on the ground supporting those in need after Hurricane Ian came ashore as a powerful Category 4 storm,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like State Farm as we work together to provide help and hope for communities in the wake of this destructive hurricane.”



Currently, hundreds of people remain in shelters and thousands more are depending on the Red Cross for support. Aid stations are open where people can get food, relief supplies and other assistance and trained volunteers are providing health, mental health and spiritual support to families who have suffered unimaginable loss. A disaster of this magnitude — one that devastates critical infrastructure across a wide geographic area packed with people — requires a team effort to help affected communities.



“State Farm is pleased to support The American Red Cross efforts to help our communities impacted by Hurricane Ian”, said Apsara Sorensen, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Director. “Part of our mission is to help people recover from the unexpected. We hope this grant goes a long way in helping our community recover from the hurricane.”



The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people’s lives. Generous support from ADGP members like State Farm enable the Red Cross to prepare communities for disasters big and small., responding whenever and wherever disasters occur and help families during the recovery process.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.