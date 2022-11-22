Santa Claus is coming to TOWN Center at Boca Raton!
Boca Raton, FL – Families and visitors are invited to experience the festive, holiday season with a series of Santa-focused photo opportunities including Breakfast with Santa, Caring Santa® (exclusively for children with special needs), Babies First Christmas and Pajama Days.
Shoppers can bring the family to create memories with Santa during the following events:
- Santa Photo Experience: Make sure to sign up for photos with Santa early and secure a spot starting November 17 until Christmas Eve
- Caring Santa: Children with special needs will get an exclusive experience to sit on Santa’s lap and smile for the camera on December 4. Reservations are required. Please use this link to reserve your spot.
- Pet Photos: Bring lots of treats for this pet-friendly Santa experience that all of our favorite furry friends can enjoy! The event is on December 11.
- Baby’s First Christmas: Join Santa for a special memory as little ones have their first picture taking with Santa every Monday through December 12.
- Pajama Day: Stay in your cozy clothes for a picture with Santa every Tuesday through December 13.
- Ugly Sweater: Pick out your favorite ugly sweater and visit Santa every Thursday through December 15.