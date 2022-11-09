Parts of Boca Raton Remain under Hurricane Warning as Nicole Makes Move Towards Florida

Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Nicole Pushes west toward Florida.

A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties — means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

The latest computer models have Nicole making landfall between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane around midnight Thursday, according to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall.

According to the 10 a.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Nicole is approaching Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas, and is located about 210 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving west at 12 miles per hour. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas and Florida.

In addition to the hurricane warning, a hurricane watch is in effect for Hallandale Beach north to Boca Raton, as well as for Lake Okeechobee. A storm surge warning is in effect for North Palm Beach north through the entire Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach County has ordered mandatory evacuations for residents in Zones A and B, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes.