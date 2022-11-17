MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!

Congratulations to Governor Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Senators: Tina Polsky, Lori Berman, and Bobby Powell, State Representatives: Kelly Skidmore, Joe Casello, David Silvers, and Mike Caruso, Palm Beach County School Board Representatives: Marcia Andrews and Edwin Ferguson on their victories.

We also extend congratulations to Peggy Gossett-Seidman on her victory in State House, District 91, and Marcia Smoak-Woodward on her victory in Palm Beach County Commission, District 4. We look forward to working with all our elected officials to ensure job growth and economic prosperity in the State of Florida, Palm Beach County, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach.

Happy Chamber New Year! November kicks off a new fiscal year at the Chamber! You should have received your Chamber renewal request both by hard copy mail and electronic mail. As you consider your reinvestment with us, we hope we can continue to be your valued partner, trusted source for important information, and the organization you turn to in order to achieve your goals and create economic prosperity.

During our monthly New Member Orientation, I often share an analogy on how Chamber membership is compared to a gym membership. The theory is the more you go to the gym, the better results you will achieve. Similarly, the more you engage your membership, the more benefits you will receive. However, a significant difference between a Chamber membership and a gym membership is that the Chamber continues to work for you regardless of how many events you attend or how much you engage with us. Thank you for your support and for allowing us to be your trusted partner. We look forward to a successful year together in 2023!

Giving Tuesday, held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, is an excellent opportunity to support local non-profit organizations. Created in 2012, the mission is simple: encourage people to do good. Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $400 million through online donations. The Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation is one of the charities available for your donation. Your generous support enabled us to give over $120,000 to our local Boca Raton public schools this past year. Please consider supporting the Golden Bell Education Foundation by making a donation on Tuesday, November 29. Our students and teachers thank you!

Women in Business – don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Boca Raton’s Mayor, Scott Singer, at our upcoming Successful Women in Business Luncheon tomorrow. Mayor Singer will give a State of the City update and be available for questions. This is a must-attend event! Click here to register!

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? You can stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com

﻿Below is a list of our upcoming activities:

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will return to a Tuesday night this year! On December 20, the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at FAU stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. Airing on ESPN, the game will also be carried nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. For additional information on the game and to purchase tickets, visit RoofclaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

Looking for commercial office space? The Chamber currently has space in our building. Available square footage ranges from 1,200 to 4,800 and can be configured in multiple ways. Click here for more information or contact Firdaus Dotiwala at 561.395.4433 x 222.

