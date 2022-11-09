From a Kitchen Table to a Global Enterprise: Purolite Co-Founder Don Brodie Shares How Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy Intersect at B&P 10th Anniversary

In 1981, brothers Don and Steve Brodie began a global enterprise by sketching a logo at a kitchen table and piecing together operations in a basement. More than 40 years later, Don Broide will share how their formation of Purolite into one of the world’s largest innovators in biotech applications and manufacturing dovetails into aiding people most in need.

Under the brothers’ leadership, Purolite grew to become a $400 million company, which Don and Steve sold to Ecolab in December 2021.

At the 10th anniversary celebration of the Business & Professional (B&P) Division of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Don will be the esteemed keynote speaker. Event Chairs Dana Charles and Scott Brenner and current B&P Chairs Michelle Hollister and Ken Lebersfeld have planned a memorable evening, honoring the past chairs of B&P: Greg Gefen, Benji Gene, Kathy Green, Tracy Kawa, Eric Lebersfeld, Gary Lesser, Wendi Lipsich and Robert Marton.

Florida Bar President and Past B&P Chair Gary Lesser, Managing Partner of Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith PLLC, will also be among the welcomed speakers, sharing why now is a critical time to give.

Evolving from global growth to giving back

At this stage in their careers, Don and Gary can offer valuable advice on a myriad of topics; but at the B&P 10th anniversary, they will focus on the intersection of corporate growth and giving back.

Guests will be able to network with others who are making an impact upon the Jewish collective and will be invited to make a gift of their own to the 2023 Annual Campaign, which answers the call for Jewish causes – locally, abroad and in Israel.

Get involved in B&P

B&P has established itself as the premier way for local Jewish professionals to grow their business, broaden their networks and do good in the world by helping others. As host to accomplished speakers, dynamic programming, exclusive mentorship opportunities and special events, B&P has set a new standard in business networking and philanthropy.

Event Details: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Federation’s Zinman Hall, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33428; Cost: $75pp

RSVP: https://jewishboca.org/events/business-and-professional-10-year-celebration

For more information on B&P and to get involved, contact Rachel Harri Weiser, Director, Business Philanthropy, 561.852.3128; rachelwe@bocafed.org