Coral Springs Museum of Art and The Sawgrass Nature Center Team Up for Giving Tuesday

Coral Springs, FL — The Coral Springs Museum of Art is partnering with the Sawgrass Nature Center on Tuesday November 29, 2022, from 5:30-8:30pm for National Giving Tuesday Day.

GIVING TUESDAY

The Coral Springs Museum of Art and The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital have joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. PAINT FOR A PURPOSE. Occurring this year on November 29, 2022, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

Coral Springs Museum of Art – a community art museum in Coral Springs that, since 1996, has been bringing people together around its core values of engaging and connecting our diverse communities with dynamic exhibits, exceptional art education, stimulating specialty programs, and inspired events to ignite cultural enrichment – conceptualized #GivingTuesday as a new way of linking individuals and causes to strengthen communities and encourage giving. This year the museum is teaming up with local non-profit, Sawgrass Nature Center in an effort to strengthen the concept of #GivingTuesday in our community. SNC’s mission is ‘to educate the public about South Florida’s unique culture, environment and the many species it contains, to promote healthy living, outdoor activity and to provide excellent care for sick, injured or orphaned native wildlife. The organizations are hosting a Paint for a Purpose, Bob Ross inspired event at the Museum on #GivingTuesday, all proceeds will be shared between the two non-profits.

Director Jill Brown said, “We are thrilled to work together with the Sawgrass Nature Center. They are a top-notch organization that is contributing to the Coral Springs Community in a myriad of ways. You would think of it right away, but we are a nature fit. Arts and Nature have always gone hand in hand. The event is going to a fun filled night for all ages.”

EVENT

PAINT FOR A PURPOSE

Join the Coral Springs Museum of Art and the Sawgrass Nature Center at the Museum for a #GivingTuesday Bob Ross Paint and Sip! This fun filled evening is for all ages and lovers of the arts and nature. We will do three seatings 6, 7:15 and 7:45pm for painting so hurry and reserve your spot; seats are limited. Admission to the museum is free but you must purchase a ticket to Paint.

SPECIAL EVENT DETAILS

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 5:30 – 8:30pm

In the Museum Gallery

2855 A Coral Springs Drive – Inside the Center for the Arts

Paint along with Bob Ross on the big screen in the museum gallery $20 per/canvas per person. This includes all your painting supplies and tools

Enjoy the gallery

Sawgrass Nature center is bringing over some furry, feathered and maybe scaly friends to hang out during the event.

All ages, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Cash Bar

Three seatings for painting: 6pm, 7:15pm and 7:45pm you must have a ticket to paint. Register early to reserve your seat.

TICKETS By phone 954-340-5000 In person On Line | https://bit.ly/3fhzxij





DONATE IF you can’t make it to the event you can still donate. All levels of donation are appreciated. By phone 954-340-5000 In person On Line | https://bit.ly/3WgIMzK



Come to the museum and PAINT FOR A PURPOSE! All proceeds are shared equally between both the Coral Springs Museum of Art and Sawgrass Nature Center. We can’t wait to see you and don’t forget Dress for the Mess!

WHERE

Coral Springs Museum of Art – Inside the Center for the Arts

2855A Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Registration for the event is not required and Masks are encouraged but optional.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

What began late in 1996 as a City project to build a comprehensive recreation and community center, soon turned into The Coral Springs Center for the Arts – a performance theater and art museum. Housed in the impressive 30,000 square foot center for the arts building is the equally impressive Coral Springs Museum of Art which was incorporated in January of 1997.

MISSION

To engage and connect our diverse communities with dynamic exhibits, exceptional art education, stimulating specialty programs and inspired events to ignite cultural enrichment.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit coralspringsmuseum.org