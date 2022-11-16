Consign & Design to host Shop Small Saturday Event with Special Guests: Furry Friends Adoption & Big Dog Ranch Rescue

on November 26th, 2022

Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Consign & Design announced today that they are partnering with Furry Friends Adoption and Big Dog Ranch Rescue for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th, 2022. Furry Friends Adoption will be at the Palm Beach Gardens showroom, while Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be at the Wellington showroom, where there will be puppies and dogs for foster and adoption from 11am to 3pm.

On this day: Those that make a monetary donation to either rescue will receive at $10 Consign & Design gift card. Those that donate an item from the below list or that make a purchase during normal business hours, 10am to 5pm, will get to spin the prize wheel.

Items to donate:

· Paper Towels

· Bleach

· Pill Pocket Bags

· Milkbone Brand Dog Treats (no rawhide) or Dog Toys

· Drawstring Kitchen Trash Bags: 13 gallon or Drawstring Garbage Bags: 33 or 55 gallon

· Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Plain Greek Yogurt

· Pet Brushes, Pet Shampoo

· Pee Wee Pads

· Kitty Litter, Litter Scooper

Owner of Consign & Design, Nanci Smith, stated, “For us, Shop Small Saturday is not only a day for customers to help support our local business, but also a day to help local shelters find great forever homes for their cute canines for the holidays.”

Consign & Design has been an influential leader in consignment for more than 20 years, with their first location in Wellington, and now a flagship second location in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Consign and Design continuously stays up to date with the latest trends and designs, offering high-end luxury furniture, lighting consignments, rugs, and accessories to South Florida.

To learn more about Consign & Design, please visit www.myconsignanddesign.com or email their marketing contact, Paul O’Meara, at Paul@JupiterCompass.com. To learn more about Furry Friends Adoption, visit https://furryfriendsadoption.org/. To learn more about the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, visit https://www.bdrr.org/.