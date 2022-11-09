City of Boca To Close Beaches, Parks & Facilities Plus More Tropical Storm Updates

Weather Update

As of the latest advisory by the National Hurricane Center, Palm Beach County is still under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Watch. The Hurricane Warning means that we can expect hurricane conditions within 36 hours, beginning late Wednesday.

Facilities, Beaches & Parks

All City facilities, beaches and parks will be CLOSED Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Please note that notwithstanding the closure of City facilities on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, the City Clerk’s Office (located within City Hall at 201 W. Palmetto Park Road), will remain open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 through regular business hours (closing at 5pm) with limited staff.

Sanitation Services

Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Solid Waste Authority (SWA) of Palm Beach will be CLOSED TOMORROW, Wednesday, Nov. 9. As a result, the City of Boca Raton will NOT have holiday sanitation pick-up which was scheduled for Wednesday due to City facilities being closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

In addition, SWA will be making an announcement regarding operations for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3pm on Wednesday that may impact City sanitation services for Thursday as well. Once we receive any additional or new information, we will notify our customers.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County offices will be CLOSED Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10.

Schools

All Palm Beach County Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10. Extracurricular activities, sports, evening classes and all leased events are canceled.

For more information, visit Palm Beach County School District’s website.

Evacuations & Shelters

Palm Beach County announced evacuations for zones A and B, which includes mobile homes, barrier islands and low-lying areas. These evacuations will be in effect starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7am.

For information on your evacuation zone, visit Palm Beach County’s evacuation page.

Palm Beach County shelters will open beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7am. The shelters are:

Independence Middle School

Palm Beach Gardens High School

Palm Beach Central High School

Park Vista High School

Lake Shore Middle School

Pahokee Middle-Senior High School

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary

West Boynton Recreation Center — Pet-friendly shelter

As always, we encourage shelters as a last resort for residents. Please consider staying with friends or family that may be located outside of the evacuation area.

For additional information on evacuations or shelters, visit Palm Beach County’s website or call their Emergency Information Center at 561-712-6400.

Palm Tran

Palm Tran will suspend service starting at 12pm on Wednesday, November 9. This includes regular services, Palm Tran Connection and the Go Glades service.