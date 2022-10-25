Truck catches fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, creating large flames, heavy smoke, major delays

Expect major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a tanker truck caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, and the flames were so large that drivers could see heavy smoke for miles.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the tanker fire is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange.

DBFR and ⁦@PBCFR⁩ are working to put out a tanker truck that caught fire on I-95. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. The incident is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange in the northbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/kCXaUh6NxV — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that three people were critically injured, and a fourth person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Three people were critically injured in an I-95 crash this afternoon and a fourth was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. DBFR, ⁦PBCFR,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, FHP and PBSO have responded to the crash. pic.twitter.com/a3PUncjuYk — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

With traffic backed up for miles, all southbound and northbound lanes are closed on I-95 between Linton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the large flames. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that the fire was under control, but traffic delays will be occurring for the “foreseeable future.”

The Fire is under control on 1-95. The scene is still active. Traffic delays will be severe, and will last for the foreseeable future. All lanes shut down in both directions on I-95 between Linton and Atlantic. Avoid the area. Take your time on the adjacent roadways. — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) October 25, 2022

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the incident.