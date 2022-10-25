Published On: Tue, Oct 25th, 2022

Truck catches fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, creating large flames, heavy smoke, major delays

Expect major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a tanker truck caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, and the flames were so large that drivers could see heavy smoke for miles.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the tanker fire is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that three people were critically injured, and a fourth person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

With traffic backed up for miles, all southbound and northbound lanes are closed on I-95 between Linton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the large flames. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that the fire was under control, but traffic delays will be occurring for the “foreseeable future.” 

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It