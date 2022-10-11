CP Group’s Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC): Join us at BRiC to kick off the holidays at the first free and open-to-the-public “community” tree lighting of the season and Santa arrival in Boca Raton—this year with live reindeer. Offering an abundance of live entertainment, friends and family merriment, and free parking, guests will enter BRiC’s merry and bright destination driving through an illuminated “Snowflake Lane” into a spectacular winter wonder-rama of memory-making fun, festivities, selfie and group photo opportunities, and food.

Surrounding the 40-foot Christmas tree adorned in thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments, there will be photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer; a tented Santa’s Workshop with holiday-themed children’s activities and crafts by ArtNEST Studios and letters to Santa organized by the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, LED Cirque Performers on stage and roaming, and extreme face painters. Entertainment will be led by Interactive Celebrity DJ/Emcee Dennis Stelling (who has opened for John Mayer and others) with yuletide chorale, acapella and dance performances by West Boca Raton Community High School, Grandview Preparatory School, and Organic Movements Dance School. There will be a delicious line-up of food trucks and cash bar for cocktails.

As it has for the past seven years, the event benefits Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive that will bring holiday cheer to 6,000+ underprivileged children and the Junior League of Boca Raton.

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Alternate Rain Date: Friday. Nov. 18)

WHERE:

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Enter off Yamato and T-Rex Avenue at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton 33431

WHO:

Presented by CP Group on its BRiC Campus to benefit two nonprofits: Junior League of Boca Raton

and Spirit of Giving.

ADMISSION:

General admission is FREE with an unwrapped new toy or discretionary monetary donation to Spirit of Giving collected upon entry.

VIP Tickets are available at $50 per adult that includes access to a hospitality tent, specialty cocktails and light bites. Kids VIP tickets are $15 each (16 years and under) that includes access to a “Kids Corner” within the tent that will serve up children’s treats and beverages. Ticket sales benefit Junior League of Boca Raton; space is limited.

CONTACT:

For General Admission advance registration and VIP Tent ticket purchases, visit 2022CPGtreelighting.eventbrite.com.