Sundy Village Donates $12,000 to Palm Beach County Public Schools

Adam Schmitt, School Administrator Ashleigh Bouchard, Principal Shannon Grice and Todd Benson

In its second year, the developer behind Sundy Village, Pebb Capital, helps area kids by funding needed school supplies and sponsors the Atlantic High School Eagles

Delray Beach, FL ―Diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm Pebb Capital is continuing its commitment to the local Delray Beach community, the future home of its transformative Sundy Village mixed-use project. To mark its role in the area, Pebb Capital organized its second Back-to-School donation, with $12,000 of much need supplies and support for local elementary, middle and high school students in Delray Beach. Further, it is a sponsor of the Atlantic High School Eagles football team for the 2022-23 academic year, a key opportunity to positively impact those in the academic setting.

In what has become a multiyear supply donation for Palm Beach County Public Schools, Pebb Capital coordinated needed school materials for S.D. Spady Elementary, Village Academy and Carver Middle School. From backpacks and notebooks to board games and personal protective items, like hand sanitizer, Pebb Capital created custom packages for each school. The occasion was celebrated with an in-person donation to key administrators at each school on October 4.

“The Delray Beach community has been rooted in our company for decades, and we are honored to assist teachers and families with needed items and ease the financial burden they may be facing at this time,” said Todd Benson, principal with Pebb Capital. “We are proud to be part of Delray Beach and look forward to prospering together.”

Sundy Village is a transformative, mixed-use development located at the gateway of Downtown Delray Beach. Spanning approximately seven acres, the destination will serve as an entryway to the entertainment corridor of Downtown Delray Beach, introducing a lifestyle retail and hospitality experience that offers historical elements in an urban setting. Features include 96,000 square feet of ‘Class A’ office, more than 26,000 square feet of retail, the landmarks Sundy House and Cathcart House, underground parking and other elements that honor the area’s history and future growth. Patrons will enjoy open-air courtyards, breezy walkways, green space and indoor/outdoor dining and seating areas. To learn more, visit https://sundyvillage.com.

About Pebb Capital

Founded in 2014, Pebb Capital is a diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm. The firm invests across the capital stack and focuses on value-oriented and cyclically-defensive investments that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. Since its inception, the firm has amassed a portfolio exceeding $2 billion of investment value across multiple ventures, including in student housing, retail, lending, hospitality, and more. For further information, visit www.pebbcap.com.

Todd Benson, Principal Latoya Dixon and Adam Schmitt S.D. Spady students with Adam Schmitt and Todd Benson S.D. Spady students

Photo: Samuel Rivas