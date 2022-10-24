State Farm Insurance Donates $125,000 to Convoy of Hope Hurricane Ian Response

Boca Raton, FL — State Farm Insurance has donated $125,000 to assist Convoy of Hope and its response to Hurricane Ian. To date, Convoy of Hope has served more than 50,000 people in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1,000 volunteers mobilized to help Convoy serve 21 communities in the most affected parts of Florida.

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph. It is the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S., eclipsed only by hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Experts estimate it will take years for certain areas to recover.

“This generous donation helps Convoy distribute more food, water, and supplies to Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Convoy of Hope’s Jamie Bilton. “We are very grateful for State Farm’s support, and it is our privilege to serve alongside a company that excels at helping people recover from the unexpected.”“State Farm is pleased to support Convoy of Hope efforts to help our communities impacted by Hurricane Ian”, said Apsara Sorensen, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Director. “Part of our mission is to help people recover from the unexpected. We hope this grant goes a long way in helping our community recover from the hurricane.”

Convoy of Hope has already responded to more than 50 natural disasters this year, both in the U.S. and around the world.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .