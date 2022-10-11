Saturday Night Fever Comes to Mizner Park

Nov. 12

The 45th Anniversary of Saturday Night Fever Concert Comes To The Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Florida!

The Biggest Stars Of The Disco Era Set To Appear For This One Of A Kind Concert Experience Include:

Grammy Award Winners Tavares and The Trammps featuring Earl (Both won Grammy Awards for the Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack)..along with Evelyn “Champagne” King, France Joli, Heatwave, The Legendary Blue Notes, Lime and Felipe Rose Formerly Of Village People.

Hosted by Deney Terrio Host Of Dance Fever And Choreographer For John Travolta In The Motion Picture “Saturday Night Fever”

Boca Raton, FL – Put on your dancing shoes, the Saturday Night Fever 45th Anniversary Concert will take place on November 12, 2022 at The Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, FL. 70’s superstars, Tavares, Evelyn “Champagne” King, The Trammps featuring Earl Young, France Joli, Heatwave, The Legendary Blue Notes, Lime, and Felipe Rose Formerly Of Village People come together for this celebration of The 45th Anniversary Of Saturday Night Fever. All acts will perform with a live band!

Famed choreographer and “Dance Fever” TV host Deney Terrio, the man who taught John Travolta his Saturday Night Fever dance moves, hosts one of the greatest lineups of classic disco stars ever assembled.

This lineup is one of the finest lineups ever assembled for a Disco concert and I have hosted a lot of them!” says Deney Terrio.

Disco created an entirely new social scene for people of all different backgrounds to come together and share that dance fever worldwide.The music had a beat and message that made us get out on the dance floor and kept us there all night. This great genre of music brings back the fantastic memories of the Disco era – the clothes, the clubs, the dances, our old friends, our romances, and that fabulous musical revolution heard and enjoyed worldwide.

Ticket prices start at just $52.50

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit: www.MIZNERAMP.com

TICKETMASTER: https://www.ticketmaster.com/saturday-night-dance- fever-w-tavares-boca-raton-florida-11-12-2022/event/0D005D09EF3EC69A

Ticket Information Call: 617-567-4600