REAL ESTATE HAPPY HOUR!

Come join us at the ICONIC Falcon House, located in beautiful Delray Beach for a good time and good deals! Real Estate Professionals, Active Licensed Real Estate Agents, Loan Officers and Investors are all welcomed.

Take this opportunity to expand your Real Estate connections and enjoy delicious drinks and appetizers, brought to you by Bridge Title. (Drinks limited to 2 per person)

DATE: NOVEMBER 16TH from 5-7PM

LOCATION: The Falcon, 116 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

RSVP by emailing catherine@bridgetitlefl.com

We look forward to seeing you there!

About Bridge Title:

Bridge Title is a full-service title company located in Boca Raton, Florida. We are an authorized agent of First American Title, an A.M. Best A-(Excellent) rated title insurance company. Bridge Title offers an extensive range of title services, including escrow and closing services for residential and commercial real estate transactions. We utilize our immense experience of more than 10 years to ensure that every transaction is processed in an expeditious and professional manner. Bridge Title is an attorney-managed company, ready to support your success, from contract review to the closing table and everything in between.

Website: https://bridgetitlefl.com