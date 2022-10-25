Polyglass USA Supports the Relief Effort in Ukraine through Global Empowerment Mission

Boca Raton, FL – Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and below-grade waterproofing systems, is committed to giving back to local and international communities and is proud to partner with and support global organizations providing emergency aid in times of crisis.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Polyglass family, CEO, and Executive Leadership Team felt the need to support the war relief effort and chose to partner with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a U.S.-based non-profit organization founded in 2011 as a first responder to global disasters.

Over the past six months, GEM and local NPO partners have delivered much-needed emergency aid inside Ukraine, including the regular distribution of food/care packages and financial assistance for short-term incidentals and temporary housing to Ukrainian refugees, fighters, and their families in over 108 areas.

With the help of donor partners, GEM has repaired and reopened six schools. In addition, GEM has helped extract and relocate refugees, providing accommodation to women and children crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland.

GEM’s founder, Michael Capponi, currently lives in Kyiv and oversees operations.

“We try to solve complex problems with innovative solutions,” he shared in a video on the repair and reopening of a kindergarten in Bucha in Kyiv Oblast. “We have to bring continuous resources,” he commented, emphasizing the urgent aid still needed to ensure Ukrainians in war-torn regions are not forced back into refugee status from a lack of safe housing.

A Giving Back donation page on the Polyglass website enabled Polyglass employees, families, and friends to raise $10,000 towards GEM’s relief work within four months. Polyglass U.S.A. matched this donation, and on September 8, 2022, Polyglass team members traveled to the GEM headquarters in Miami to present the $20,000 to GEM leaders and tour the NPO’s warehouse facility.

Watch the Global Empowerment Mission 6 Months in Ukraine Recap video below to see the incredible work the Polyglass community has helped support: https://youtu.be/rnDpc3X3IrA

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. In addition, Polyglass has recently introduced a range of structural waterproofing solutions for the building envelope.

An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.