The Grant Cardone Foundation to host a Partner Appreciation Breakfast on Monday, December 5th at their offices in Aventura, Florida.

This event is meant to bring together nonprofit leaders from across the country and around the world, and to celebrate the benefits of collaboration and partnership. The Grant Cardone Foundation partners with like-minded non profit organizations that serve the at-risk youth in their communities. GCF partners with both grassroots local organizations, and national and global industry leaders. GCF uses these collaborations to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, and mentorship to disadvantaged youth across the country and around the world.

Current partners of the Foundation can get to know each other, see the highlights of other programs GCF offers, and potentially form new/deeper partnerships with GCF itself and its other partners. New or potential partner organizations are also invited to attend, to explore how partnering with GCF can benefit their programs and missions.

Donors and sponsors of GCF, and organization leaders that cannot attend in-person, are welcome to join the event virtually, via zoom.

For more information, or to inquire about registering for this event, please contact info@grantcardonefoundation.com.

About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is a national nonprofit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their fullest potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically. Therefore, he has made it his mission to help young adults, who may need life and career guidance just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need. Our mission is to provide mentoring and financial literacy education to adolescents in underserved and at-risk populations, especially those without a father figure.

About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is an American author, sales trainer, real estate investor, and motivational speaker. He wrote seven books: Sell To Survive, The Closer’s Survival Guide, If You’re Not First, You’re Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Grant showed off his sales and marketing process when he was featured in Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.