Lake Worth Super Hero Fighting Cancer Receives Dream Bedroom Makeover
Lake Worth, FL – When asked what he would like in his bedroom makeover, six-year-old Eli from Lake Worth, was full of wishes! He would like a bunkbed with a desk and play area underneath, a basketball hoop, a punching bag, and he loves Spiderman and Dr. Strange. Thanks to Special Spaces Boca Ratonand State Farm®, Eli who is undergoing treatment for Wilms Tumor, a rare kidney cancer, will receive his wish.
On Oct. 7 & 8, Special Spaces together with State Farm agents created an amazing bedroom for Eli. His eight-year-old sister’s bedroom was also spruced up with new bedding, window treatments and some decorative items.
“Super Hero Eli screamed when he opened the doors to his Avenger bedroom” says Peggy Peterson, Director, Special Spaces Boca Raton Chapter. “Eli’s dream bedroom makeover was extra special because a few days ago he rang the bell ending chemo treatment!!
”Special Spaces was founded on the precedent that children battling cancer need their own space; a special space of hope and inspiration, a place to heal, recover and find comfort. “I can’t imagine the emotional roller coaster these families go through, and it warms our hearts when we see the positive, life-changing impact a bedroom makeover has on a child and their family.” says Peggy Peterson, Director, Special Spaces Boca Raton Chapter.
“Giving back to communities where we live and work is at the heart of who we are at State Farm,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “We are proud to team up with Special Spaces to provide Eli a special dream bedroom”.
About Special Spaces: Special Spaces is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer ages 2-19 who are in treatment or within one year of end of treatment and reside in south Palm Beach County and Broward County. Through the child’s imagination and at no cost to the family, the existing bedroom is transformed into a custom and environmentally safe space to sleep, heal and spend time away from the challenges of their illness. A place to just be a kid. This effort is done with the support from dedicated volunteers, sponsors and community partners who supply monetary support, goods and services. For additional information, visit www.specialspaces.org or contact Director Peggy Peterson at peggy@specialspaces.org