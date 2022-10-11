Lake Worth Super Hero Fighting Cancer Receives Dream Bedroom Makeover

Lake Worth, FL – When asked what he would like in his bedroom makeover, six-year-old Eli from Lake Worth, was full of wishes! He would like a bunkbed with a desk and play area underneath, a basketball hoop, a punching bag, and he loves Spiderman and Dr. Strange. Thanks to Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm®, Eli who is undergoing treatment for Wilms Tumor, a rare kidney cancer, will receive his wish.

On Oct. 7 & 8, Special Spaces together with State Farm agents created an amazing bedroom for Eli. His eight-year-old sister’s bedroom was also spruced up with new bedding, window treatments and some decorative items.

“Super Hero Eli screamed when he opened the doors to his Avenger bedroom” says Peggy Peterson, Director, Special Spaces Boca Raton Chapter. “Eli’s dream bedroom makeover was extra special because a few days ago he rang the bell ending chemo treatment!!

”Special Spaces was founded on the precedent that children battling cancer need their own space; a special space of hope and inspiration, a place to heal, recover and find comfort. “I can’t imagine the emotional roller coaster these families go through, and it warms our hearts when we see the positive, life-changing impact a bedroom makeover has on a child and their family.” says Peggy Peterson, Director, Special Spaces Boca Raton Chapter.

“Giving back to communities where we live and work is at the heart of who we are at State Farm,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “We are proud to team up with Special Spaces to provide Eli a special dream bedroom”.